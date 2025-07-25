Tigers Trade Target Ryan Helsley Believes He'll Get Dealt at Deadline
The Detroit Tigers have been struggling, losing 10 of their last 11 games during the worst stretch they've had since turning the corner late last year.
The trade deadline -- now less than a week away -- brings a new hope that reinforcements can arrive and turn some things around.
For the Tigers, the area they have been most commonly linked to over the last month has been pitching.
They could use another back-end starter, however, it's the bullpen where the most help is needed. A group that was already thin has been relatively disastrous as of late with no true alpha to shut games down.
If Detroit wants to land someone who has been one of the best closers in baseball for years, St. Louis Cardinals veteran Ryan Helsley seems to be available. In fact, as the Cardinals trend towards selling, the 31-year-old was very open about where he's at in terms of the likelihood that he's dealt.
Helsley said via Katie Woo and Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required) that based on the way things are going for St. Louis, even though he said he wants to stay, he sees the writing on the wall.
"I want to stay here, I want to help us win," Helsley began. "I would say it's 90 percent I go, 10 percent I stay."
Industry experts seem to agree, and Woo and Sammon pointed out within the report that if Helsley remained on the Cardinals' roster beyond the trade deadline, it would come as a shock.
"Moving Helsley, who will be a first-time free agent at the end of the season, seems unavoidable," they wrote. "The Cardinals elected to hold on to Helsley coming into the year, a decision that baffled rival executives at the time. At least five teams have inquired with varying degrees of interest, league sources said."
Whether the Tigers are one of those five teams to have made contact at this point is not known, however, the fit is there for Detroit.
Helsley has not been quite as dominant this season and is set to hit free agency after the year, but his 3.09 ERA and 20 saves with 39 strikeouts in 35 innings would be a massive boost to this Tigers bullpen.
If he can get back to his 2024 All-Star form when he posted a 2.04 ERA and a Major League-leading 49 saves, Helsley would have a chance to come into Detroit and push them over the top.
Not only would the Tigers be saving their own bullpen, they would also be keeping Helsley from going to a team they may have to face this October.
Him being dealt is a virtual certainty, and one Detroit should not let themselves miss out on.
