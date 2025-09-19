Tigers Dream Free Agent Target Predicted to be Massively Overpaid
The Detroit Tigers are going to try to make a deep run this October despite the fact that they have struggled as of late and the wheels could be coming off in terms of production both from the pitching staff and offense.
If they do suffer the kind of early exit which many have predicted simply based off the way they have performed as of late, fans will point to a number of reasons as to why. A lack of adding enough legitimate difference makers last offseason is one of them, however you can't fault Detroit for trying before losing out to the Boston Red Sox on superstar third baseman Alex Bregman.
Because of the absurd contract Bregman wound up signing with Boston though containing an opt-out in each year of it, the Tigers may have another chance this winter to make a run at him. That doesn't mean they should hand him a blank check.
Bregman Expected to Be Overpaid in Free Agency
Detroit should proceed with caution as he is another year older and coming off a great year. Robert Murray of FanSided named Bregman to his list of players he expects to wind up being extremely overpaid this winter.
"He’s going to have a TON of teams after him this winter, the Red Sox included, and I ultimately expect him to stay in Boston," Murray wrote. "But a player of Bregman’s caliber and his performance in a big city is going to put increased eyeballs on him...Because his price tag in free agency is likely going to get irrational, and his agent Scott Boras should be in position to capitalize."
Murray made sure to mention the fact that overpaid does not necessarily mean the player is underperforming, but the nature of someone like Bregman becoming available again after such a big season could trigger a bidding war and force someone to have to make him a "Godfather" offer to lock him up.
Tigers Finished Second Place Last Time
Bregman is on the record as having said that throughout the offseason, he believed he was going to wind up in Detroit. He can hardly be blamed for accepting $40 million per year from the Red Sox with the freedom to hit the open market again, but as the year has gone on, it's only stung more and more.
While the slugger has had a sensational season slashing .272/.355/.465 and collecting 3.3 bWAR in just 106 games played, the Tigers have once again struggled to have someone take the third base position and lock it down.
The potential of Bregman coming to the Motor City to man the hot corner is an extremely attractive prospect, however Detroit should not over extend themselves just because they lost out last time. He will be 32 by next season and will likely decline sharply at some point over the next several seasons.
If the price is right, fantastic. But the Tigers don't need another regrettable contract in the fold and should proceed with caution on Bregman.