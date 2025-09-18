Tigers Shocking Slump Puts Heat on Their AL Central Title Chase
The danger is getting clearer for the Detroit Tigers. The American League Central race is tightening, and they appear powerless to stop it.
Detroit (86-67) fell to the Cleveland Guardians, 4-0, on Wednesday night at Comerica Park. With that loss, the Tigers now have only a 4.5 game lead on the Guardians (80-71), as they face each other one more time on Thursday and three more times next week in Cleveland. In other words, the race isn’t over yet.
Cleveland scored one run off starter Jack Flaherty in five innings, which proved to be enough. The other three runs were insurance for the Guardians, who held the Tigers to four hits.
Since the start of September, the Tigers are 5-9 and the Guardians are 12-4. Cleveland has won six games in a row, the last two against Detroit.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number to Clinch AL Central
Detroit’s magic number to win the division has been stuck at seven since the start of the week. The Tigers had Monday off after losing two out of three to the Miami Marlins last weekend. Detroit had hoped that would serve as a reset for a series the Guardians needed much more than the Tigers. So far, Cleveland has continued to cut into Detroit’s lead and held the Tigers’ magic number in place.
The Tigers can still cut into their magic number in Thursday’s finale. If Detroit wins, the number will drop to five going into the weekend. Winning just one game would help the Tigers immensely at this point.
Detroit’s issues have also had an impact on the chase for playoff seeding. For weeks, the Tigers have had either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the AL playoffs in their sights. Now, Detroit is closer to the No. 3 seed than it is to the No. 1 seed.
Detroit’s last division title was in 2014, and it was the last of a four-season run in which they dominated the division. In that span they went to the World Series in 2012 and reached the ALCS on two other occasions. The Tigers have not won a World Series title since their 1984 team. Detroit went to the playoffs last year as a wild card team and reached the divisional round, where it lost to the Guardians.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL Central Title: 7
Detroit Tigers Games Remaining: 10
Detroit Tigers Remaining Schedule: Sept. 18, vs. Cleveland; Sept. 19-21, vs. Atlanta; Sept. 23-25 at Cleveland; Sept. 26-28, at Boston.
AL Central Race (after Sept. 17)
Detroit Tigers: 85-67 (lead division)
Cleveland Guardians: 80-71 (4.5 games back)
Cleveland Guardians Remaining Schedule (11 games): Sept. 18, at Detroit; Sept. 19-21, vs. Minnesota (four games in three days); Sept. 23-25, vs. Detroit; Sept. 26-28, vs. Texas.