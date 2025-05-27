Tigers Fast-Rising Pitching Prospect Could be Bullpen Option This Season
When taking a look at the Detroit Tigers roster, it is hard to find any true holes that the team has to address ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
They are getting the job done in every facet of the game, scoring 5.15 runs per game, a major improvement over what they accomplished in 2024, which currently puts them in fourth place in the MLB.
Like down the stretch last year when the Tigers went on their unprecedented run, their pitching remains elite. Their team ERA of 3.31 is the fifth best in the majors, as they are a tough group to score against.
Entering play on May 26, they owned the best record in the American League. Only the Philadelphia Phillies have a better record at 34-19.
Undoubtedly, the team will be buying ahead of the deadline, looking to reinforce the depth on their team. Third base and center field are the most pressing needs in the lineup, while a team could never have too much depth on the mound.
Adding another starting pitcher to the mix wouldn’t be the worst idea with Casey Mize recently returning from injury and Reese Olson being sidelined. Keider Montero has done a wonderful job stepping into the rotation when the need arises.
In the bullpen, Detroit could potentially use another late-game option.
They are making do with the group they currently have, led by Will Vest, Tommy Kahnle, Tyler Holton, Chase Lee and Brant Hurter.
However, they may not have to go outside of the organization for help with their relief staff.
Detroit Tigers Pitching Prospect Dylan Smith Worth Keeping Eye On
Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com recently put together a piece highlighting the pleasant prospect surprises around baseball this year.
Their selection for the Tigers is unheralded pitcher Dylan Smith, who is not currently ranked among their top 30, but is making quite a name for himself in the minor leagues after transitioning from being a starting pitcher.
“He transitioned into the Double-A Erie bullpen this season with great success (1.80 ERA, 27 strikeouts in 20 innings) before a move to Triple-A this week. With a fastball that can touch the upper 90s and a diving slider, Smith could put himself in a spot to help the MLB relief corps in ‘25,” as written at MLB.com.
A third-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Smith constantly battled injuries, never throwing more than 88.1 innings in a single season.
A move to the bullpen was a logical decision to help keep the injuries in check and it is paying dividends immediately.
His two-pitch mix should play even at the highest level, and if a need arises, he could be the next in line to receive a shot in the Big Leagues.