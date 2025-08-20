Tigers Future Star Earned Meteoric Rise Up MLB Prospect Rankings With Elite Power
The Detroit Tigers spent a long time in purgatory prior to making the MLB playoffs in 2024, missing the postseason nine consecutive years and playing some underwhelming baseball.
Only twice in those nine years did they finish closer than 12 games in the American League Central race. They weren’t overly competitive, but there is one positive to performing that poorly. The Tigers were able to select near the top of the draft and be in a position to select some high-upside players.
Their improbable run to the playoffs last year, after being sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline, was in large part because of some of those players they were able to draft and develop. Left fielder Riley Greene, center fielder Parker Meadows, and second baseman Colt Keith were all recent draft picks making an impact. This year, the contributions have grown even more.
Former No. 1 overall picks, first baseman Spencer Torkelson and starting pitcher Casey Mize, have bounced back. There is a lot of homegrown talent on the roster, which is amongst the youngest in the MLB. And, there is even more talent on the way.
The Tigers have a great opportunity to sustain this level of success because of the next wave of prospects they have moving through their minor league system. There are some future stars in the mix. Headlining the next core is Kevin McGonigle.
Tigers' Kevin McGonigle Is Now a Top Ranked Prospect
The No. 37 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, there were some serious questions about his long-term outlook. Did he possess the power and speed combination necessary to make an impact at the Major League level? Would he be able to stick at shortstop defensively, where value is immense, or have to move to second base?
All valid questions that limited how high he would go in the draft. Detroit, who selected center fielder Max Clark with the No. 3 overall pick that year, was willing to take a shot on him. They are certainly happy they did because McGonigle is now one of the best prospects in baseball.
Over at ESPN (subscription required), Kiley McDaniel released his newest top 100 prospect rankings. The future Tigers star is now ranked No. 2. Only 2024 first-round pick Konnor Griffin, another shortstop of the Pittsburgh Pirates, is ahead of him. They are going to battle it out for the No. 1 spot with both making a very strong case.
Kevin McGonigle Has Tapped Into Power Potential
McGonigle already possessed the necessary feel to excel on the field and his on-base ability was excellent. His rapid ascension in every other facet of being a hitter is what has led to him rising so much in the prospect rankings. As McDaniel noted, his power by every metric is above average, if not reaching the plus range.
That power has been on full display throughout 2025. He has a .604 slugging percentage across three levels of the minor leagues this year. Thirteen home runs, 28 doubles and two triples have been hit to go along with 65 RBI through 68 games and 309 plate appearances. Even high velocity pitches up and in aren't enough to knock him off his game, as evidenced by the 100.2 mph offering he deposited into deep right field.
That power emergence has elevated his entire hitting profile, looking above average in every area at the plate. With at least an average impact with the glove and on the basepaths, this star is on the rise. He is showing legitimate impact potential with the improvements he has made in such a short period of time.