Impressive Projection Shows Tigers Prospect Producing at High Levels in 2026

The Detroit Tigers have put together an extremely competitive squad through various means, both via prospect development and external acquisitions. This has worked out well for them, as they have made their way back to the postseason multiple times, but now, they are going to look to see if they can get over that final hurdle and make it to the World Series.

Despite the success they have found, there is even more young talent on the way through the pipeline for them.

This is something that they will have to factor into their 2026 plans as well, with multiple prospects primed to make their MLB debuts within the first few months of the season.

One of the most notable is MLB Pipeline's No. 2 prospect in the league, Kevin McGonigle, who has rapidly showcased how productive he can be in both Triple-A and the Arizona Fall League, and after winning MVP in the latter, is likely ready to get some MLB service time.

The @Tigers' Kevin McGonigle is the 2025 Arizona Fall League MVP!



MLB's No. 2 overall prospect finished in the top 5 in HR, SLG, OPS, BB, XBH, TB & R.



More: https://t.co/LFdjbE09UL pic.twitter.com/RnArvioqAu — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 14, 2025

With that said, FanGraphs put out their 2026 steamer projections for each MLB team, and among the group is McGonigle, who, according to their metrics, will start off strong at the Major League level.

How Does FanGraphs Predict Kevin McGonigle to Produce in 2026?

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to the projections put together by FanGraphs for 2026, McGonigle is going to get some decent playing time in his debut season. They have him playing 50 games, and in that span, slashing .255/.340/.410 with 24 runs, 22 RBI, five home runs, four stolen bases, a 111 wRC+, 1.1 fWAR, a 10.8% walk rate and 15.0% strikeout rate.

For a player who would be making his debut and playing his first reps at that level at 21 years old, this is a highly impressive stat line for the young talent.

McGonigle has a lot of what is needed at the next level to be a highly efficient player; it is just a matter of ensuring he has the polish and is prepared to take that next step.

The team will likely be cautious with his promotion just to ensure this is the case, and to give him all the time he needs to be ready. Rushing him would be a big mistake, especially considering how effective the team is already.

Seeing these projected numbers is promising, though, and hopefully McGonigle will be able to live up to the high expectations placed on him as one of the top farm system talents in the entire MLB.

More Tigers News