Tigers Top Prospect Kevin McGonigle Already Making Strong Transition to Double-A
The Detroit Tigers entered the season with what was seen as the best farm system of Major League Baseball, and as the year has gone on, it has started to look even better.
Max Clark was the top prospect in the organization going into the year, and though he was extremely impressive in High-A West Michigan to earn his promotion to Double-A Erie, there's one youngster in the organization who has outshone everyone.
Kevin McGonigle has not just been the Tigers' best prospect; he has performed this season like the best in all of Major League Baseball.
With McGonigle making the leap from High-A to Double-A along with Clark and Josue Briceño, Detroit has a trio of prospects who could very well be the future of the franchise.
It's a small sample size so far after a week in Erie, but McGonigle has already made the transition and does not look to be slowing down from the ridiculous tear he was on in West Michigan.
Through six games, the 20-year-old has already collected six hits and is slashing .300/.417/.450 with three doubles and three RBI. This is following up the absurd .372/.462/.648 slash line he posted in 36 games in High-A this season.
To see McGonigle, at least so far, not having a major issue in what is the biggest leap in competition of his baseball career so far, is incredibly encouraging for those hoping to see him in the big leagues as soon as next season.
As for Clark, in the same six games, he has struggled with consistency so far, though he has blasted two home runs. Briceño is making the adjustment similarly, with a low slash line but four RBI of his own.
There's no question though that all eyes are on McGonigle given the way he has performed so far this season and taken over as the top prospect in the Tigers organization.
Inevitably, there are going to be bumps in the road during the coming months for the infielder, however the early returns are phenomenal and this quick development from McGonigle does not appear to be slowing down.
If McGonigle continues at this pace for the rest of the year, he is likely to get a shot in Triple-A and the noise surrounding whether or not he can break camp with the big league roster next year will be one of the offseason's biggest stories.
