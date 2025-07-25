Insider Doesn't Expect Tigers To Make Huge Trade Deadline Splash
The Detroit Tigers are reeling right now, dropping 10 of their last 11 headed into the weekend as their division lead starts to shrink coming off a spectacular first half.
As fans start to worry, the next week offers a glimmer of hope with the trade deadline coming on July 31. Even during their hot stretch, it was clear the Tigers had some holes to address if they wanted to be a real contender this October.
But despite this poor stretch coming at a rough time, don't count on Detroit to panic and make a bunch of huge moves, because it sounds like they are planning to keep a level head and continue their process regardless of what the last couple weeks have looked like.
"Do not expect the Tigers to move any of their prospects in the top 100," Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic wrote (subscription required). "Detroit is going to add at the trade deadline, but much like last season, it’s also banking on internal improvements ... The Tigers feel their approach has worked incredibly well for the past 12 months. Hot, cold or somewhere in between, it’s unlikely they’ll change course now."
For bullpen additions -- something which is the biggest need -- Stavenhagen mentioned the likes of Reid Detmers from the Los Angeles Angels rather than guys like Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax and Emmanuel Clase.
He also does not expect Detroit to give a real pursuit to acquire Eugenio Suárez given what the asking price for him as a rental player is going to be.
Like the Tigers have always done under the leadership of Scott Harris, it seems like this team is going to rely upon their scouting department to find value in trades for guys who can pay off without giving up a hefty price tag.
The blockbuster deals that had the Tigers sending the very top of their farm system in exchange for superstars simply won't happen.
While this may not be the kind of news fans want to hear, the positive side is that Detroit is not shaken by the cold streak and won't let one bad stretch of baseball define their season.
There's a long way to go, and the Tigers will make themselves better.
Just don't count on them being at the center of the biggest headlines over the next week.
