Tigers Finally Get Back To Playing Great Baseball At Perfect Time of Season
The Detroit Tigers were in the midst of their roughest stretch of the season right around the time of the All-Star break, dropping 12 out of 13 games and seemingly appearing to have lost their magic from the first half.
This mindset did not improve much after a trade deadline, which was perceived by fans to be rather underwhelming when it didn't end in the biggest names available coming to Detroit. Since then, though, the ship has been righted. And all of the sudden, the Tigers are playing some of their best baseball of the season.
Detroit has won seven of their last 10. Once again, they now sit with the best record in the American League by making a statement 10-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday night. The pitching staff, which was maligned and questioned especially after the deadline, has been the most impressive part of the team.
Tigers Bullpen Has Been Among Baseball's Best Since Trade Deadline
It's incredible what having a reliable closer does for a bullpen unit that has seen some of its most important arms struggle this year. Since arriving to the Motor City, former Washington Nationals shutdown man Kyle Finnegan has four saves already and has given up just two hits and no runs in 7.2 innings pitched.
Finnegan has collected 10 strikeouts and walked just one, good enough for an absurd 0.391 WHIP. It has not just been him when it comes to what the staff has looked like over the last two weeks, either.
Will Vest hasn't allowed a run in his last five appearances, while rookie Troy Melton has looked dominant and Tyler Holton has settled in with a 3.38 ERA over his last five outings as well. In terms of the starting rotation, after back-to-back ugly starts, Jack Flaherty had maybe his best of the season on Monday night.
Flaherty tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out nine Astros hitters, allowing just three hits and one walk to earn the huge victory. It was just the latest indicator that things are starting to come together for this team at exactly the right time after all was starting to look a bit lost.
Detroit still needs to find a way to hold things together over the next month-and-a-half, but as the division lead has ballooned once again to 8.5 games, suddenly the Tigers are playing wonderful baseball again and there's a whole lot to be excited about here.