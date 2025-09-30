Tigers Have Misfortune of Facing Star Prospect Chase DeLauter for MLB Debut in ALWC
The Detroit Tigers suffered a historic meltdown over the last few weeks of the 2025 MLB regular season. Despite holding a lead as big as 15.5 games in the American League Central, they did not win the division.
It was the Cleveland Guardians who came away as the AL Central champions. They overcame a massive deficit in the standings and have earned homefield advantage for the ALWC.
This will be the second year in a row that the division rivals are facing off in the postseason. Last year, the matchup came in the ALDS following the Tigers' unexpected victory over the Houston Astros.
The Guardians were able to win that series in five games. How will things shake out this time? Rosters and the situation are a little bit different, especially because Detroit will have to prepare for someone they have never seen before.
Tigers Will Face Guardians Star Prospect Chase DeLauter
In a shocking turn of events, Cleveland announced that they are promoting their top prospect, outfielder Chase DeLauter, to make his MLB debut in the playoffs. It is a historic decision, with the talented youngster set to become the first player in their franchise history to make his MLB debut in the postseason.
A first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of James Madison University, he has struggled to stay healthy. His promotion is shocking a lot of people because he was on the injured list in the minor leagues. He hasn’t played since July 11 with the Columbus Clippers in Triple-A, but the Guardians feel he is one of their 26 best players and want him on the roster.
The Tigers know firsthand the kind of impact a rookie can have on a team. Their unprecedented run to the postseason in 2024 was sparked by several young players breaking out and performing at a high level.
Now, they will have to combat something similar. DeLauter is a dynamic player who can impact the game in several different ways. A unanimous top 100 prospect across the industry, it will be interesting to see how Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt deploys him throughout the three-game series.
He isn’t in the lineup for Game 1, but there is almost certainly a plan in place for him. How Detroit counters such an unexpected move will be something worth watching as well. A.J. Hinch is as good as anyone with decision-making, constantly pressing the right buttons to put his team in a position to succeed.