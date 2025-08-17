Tigers Baseball Report

Tigers Have Seen Dynamic Duo Emerge in Bullpen Since Trade Deadline

Which two pitchers from the Detroit Tigers have performed well since the trade deadline?

Nick Ziegler

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch (14) walks off the field after a pitching change against Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit in Monday, August 4, 2025.
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch (14) walks off the field after a pitching change against Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit in Monday, August 4, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
One part of the Detroit Tigers roster that was struggling to perform in the past is starting to find its groove. 

After a terrible stretch to start the second half of the season, the Tigers are once again playing very well. This was a team that was considered to be the best in the American League to start the year before they fell into some problems. 

The starting rotation has the fortune of being led by Tarik Skubal, but the rest of the unit has had to deal with a plethora of injuries. Detroit addressed some of the depth issues at the deadline by acquiring Chris Paddack and Charlie Morton. However, while both have pitched well, who is going to be a starter in the playoffs after Skubal is an the question as of now

Furthermore, the bullpen had been a bit of an issue this year compared to how they performed last season when they were a key contributor in helping the team go as far as they did in 2024. While they haven't been awful in 2025, it hasn’t been the same. 

Tigers Made Upgrades

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan in a grey jersey throwing the ball
Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

At the trade deadline, the team might not have gotten one of the top closers that ended up being dealt, but they did acquire Kyle Finnegan from the Washington Nationals. The veteran right-hander has had an interesting run of late. 

In 2024, he was an All-Star for the Nationals, but saw his campaign fall apart in the second half of the season. This resulted in the team non-tendering his contract, making him a free agent. He ended up returning to Washington and was the closer for the team to start 2025. 

Finnegan might not be a lights-out closer, but he has saved a lot of games over the last several years. Since coming to the Tigers, the results have been good for the right-hander, and he has been a positive contributor to the team. 

While adding Finnegan and having him be productive for the team is important, they also need others in the bullpen to step up. So far since the trade deadline, Will Vest has been that player. Detroit knows the importance of having a good bullpen in October, and A.J. Hinch has a history of using the unit well. 

If Finnegan and Vest can continue to pitch like they have been, the Tigers will have at least a strong backend of the bullpen to count on. 

Nick Ziegler
