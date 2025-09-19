Tigers Hopes Braves are Remedy to Reduce AL Central Magic Number
The Detroit Tigers ended up with the worst possible outcome in their three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians which ended on Thursday at Comerica Park.
The Tigers (85-68) were swept by the Guardians (81-71), which trimmed Detroit’s comfortable 6.5 game lead to 3.5 games going into action on Friday as the Tigers prepare to host the Atlanta Braves in interleague action. If the Tigers thought they were going to have a relaxing path to their first division title in 11 years, the Guardians have made things interesting.
Not only is Cleveland in striking distance, but the Guardians will play four against the struggling Minnesota Twins this weekend. That will be followed by a three-game series with the Tigers in Cleveland.
The sweep was poor timing for the Tigers. Now, their chase for the AL Central title will likely drag into next week. But Atlanta is struggling this season, and it gives Detroit a chance to gain a game or two on its magic number before re-engaging with the Guardians next week.
Detroit Tigers Magic Numbers
The Tigers have two magic numbers to track — one to clinch a playoff berth and one to win the division title. But, because of how close both the division race and the wild card race is right now, that magic number is the same for both — seven. That’s a combination of Tigers wins and Guardians losses. Because Cleveland never lost to Detroit this week, the number never budged.
Even one win over the Braves would help Detroit. That would cut the number to six. Two wins would cut it to five and a sweep would cut it to four. Plus, with Cleveland playing four games in three days — due to a rainout earlier this season — there is an extra opportunity for a Guardians loss, which would cut Detroit’s number further.
It is possible, though not likely, that if the Tigers sweep the Braves and the Guardians are swept by the Twins that the Tigers could clinch the division. It’s far more likely Detroit will have to beat Cleveland head-to-head next week to get to the finish line.
Detroit’s last division title was in 2014, and it was the last of a four-season run in which they dominated the division. In that span they went to the World Series in 2012 and reached the ALCS on two other occasions. The Tigers have not won a World Series title since their 1984 team. Detroit went to the playoffs last year as a wild card team and reached the divisional round, where it lost to the Guardians.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL Central Title: 7
Detroit Tigers Games Remaining: 9
Detroit Tigers Remaining Schedule: Sept. 19-21, vs. Atlanta; Sept. 23-25 at Cleveland; Sept. 26-28, at Boston.
AL Central Race (after Sept. 18)
Detroit Tigers: 85-68 (lead division)
Cleveland Guardians: 81-71 (3.5 games back)
Cleveland Guardians Remaining Schedule (10 games): Sept. 19-21, vs. Minnesota (four games in three days); Sept. 23-25, vs. Detroit; Sept. 26-28, vs. Texas.