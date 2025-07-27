Tigers Signing Relief Pitcher Luke Jackson Won't Fix Bullpen Woes
As the Detroit Tigers try to break out of their slump, they have recently made an addition to their bullpen.
It has been a horrific stretch for the Tigers of late. In their first eight games out of the All-Star break, the team has won just one game against the Texas Rangers.
Even though they are still well over .500 and in control of the American League Central, there is reason to be concerned.
Coming into the season, the main concern for Detroit figured to be its lineup. However, the unit has been able to exceed expectations with numerous players having All-Star campaigns.
What has been surprising is that the unit they relied so heavily on in 2024 hasn’t been able to replicate that success. The bullpen of the Tigers is currently ranking in the bottom half of the league in terms of ERA and is heading in the wrong direction.
With the trade deadline coming up in a few days, this is going to be the area that they have to address if they want to be a contender in the AL. Recently, they signed right-handed relief pitcher Luke Jackson to a one-year deal.
Jackson was recently let go by the Rangers after what has been a bumpy ride so far this campaign. Overall, the numbers for the right-hander aren’t terrible, with him totaling a 4.11 ERA. However, there have been some bad outings mixed in.
Even though he started the season as the closer for the Rangers, he was removed from that role fairly quickly. With an ERA of 11.57 in a few games in March, followed by a 5.19 ERA in April, it was a fairly easy decision to take him out of the spot.
However, he did pitch better in both May and June, before being designated for assignment in July.
While adding a capable MLB reliever isn't a bad thing for Detroit, this move shouldn’t be the only one that they do to try to help improve the bullpen. As shown from the beginning of the year, Jackson isn’t a capable closer, which is where the need is for the Tigers.
The right-hander might be able to contribute in middle relief but trusting him in high-leverage situations in the playoffs doesn’t seem like a recipe for success.
With a negative WAR this campaign so far, don’t expect the right-hander to make too much of an impact for Detroit down the stretch.
