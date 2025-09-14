Tigers Insider Projects Which Top Prospect Could Make Opening Day Roster
The Detroit Tigers have one of the most fertile farm systems in baseball and several prospects that are ranked among the Top 100 in the game, per MLB Pipeline. Trying to figure out which of them will make their Major League debut first has become a fun guessing game for Tigers fans.
Earlier this week, MLB.com beat writer Jason Beck attempted to project which of the franchise’s Top 3 prospects would make their Major League debut first.
Those prospects were infielder Kevin McGonigle, outfielder Max Clark and catcher/first baseman Josue Briceño, all of whom are playing at Double-A Erie.
Which Tigers Prospect Gets to Majors in 2026?
Beck participated in an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit and he was asked how close the three of them were to making their debut at Triple-A Toledo. He was also asked if any of them were candidates for the 2026 opening day roster.
Beck reported that the Tigers intend to keep the trio together at Erie. The Seawolves are preparing for a playoff run and that should give the three more experience that would be useful for next season. In addition, McGonigle was selected to the Tigers’ Arizona Fall League roster and will get additional at-bats in October while the Tigers are, most likely, in the playoffs.
Then, he attempted to answer which of the three was closest to a spot on the opening-day roster. Beck wrote that he expected all three to be invited to spring training as non-roster invitees in Lakeland, Fla. As for which of the three has the best chance, he chose McGonigle, a middle infielder.
“But that also depends on what the Tigers might do with their infield in the offseason,” Beck wrote.
The Tigers infield could undergo a bit of a makeover this offseason, most notably at second base. Gleyber Torres purposely signed a one-year contract with Detroit because he wanted to prove that he was worth a long-term deal in 2026 and beyond. A return to Detroit can’t be ruled out, but Torres intends to test the market, and he’ll do so after having a quality offensive season.
Detroit has also had significant issue getting consistent production at both shortstop and third base this season. Zach McKinstry’s versatility at both positions has been a real asset, but the Tigers are having trouble finding one consistent player to man either position.
That gives McGonigle an opening. The 21-year-old was a competitive balance pick (No. 37 overall) in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Drexel Hill, Penn. He’s played for three different affiliate this season with a slash of .303/.407/.575 with 18 home runs and 77 RBI. Joining the Tigers for opening day would be a lot to ask of McGonigle. But, in Beck’s estimation, he’s the one with the best shot.