This Tigers Prospect Was Named Among Best 20-Year-Old’s in Baseball

MLB Pipeline recently released their list of best prospects in baseball from the ages of 16-25. Among that list, two prospects from the Detroit Tigers system were mentioned.

Kevin McGonigle, the Tigers' top prospect was named the best 21-year-old, and a younger prospect was named among best 20-year-olds. Max Clark, Detroit's third overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, was given the title of runner-up for the best 20-year-old prospect in baseball.

Clark, technically speaking, is the best 20-year-old in the professional ranks. MLB Pipeline's best prospect at that age is still playing in college. Roch Cholowsky, the shortstop for UCLA, is a potential first overall pick in the 2026 MLB draft.

Clark has played at a high level in every season with the Tigers system since being drafted. In his first full professional season in 2024, he'd slash .279/.372/.421, with nine home runs, 75 runs batted in, and 29 stolen bases in 107 games.

The No. 2 prospect in Detroit's system would split his time in 2024 between both levels of A-ball, before starting out the 2025 season with High-A West Michigan. In 68 games, the outfielder would slash .285/.430/.427, for an .857 OPS, the highest the mark's ever been at a single level.

That production was good enough to earn him a promotion to Double-A Erie, where in 43 games to end his season he'd record an OPS of .799 with a .251 batting average. 2025 would be Clark's first season eclipsing the 10+ home run mark.

He flashed 20/20 potential with 14 homers and 19 stolen bases. With an advanced baseball IQ and an extremely hard work ethic, Clark has seemingly put himself ahead of his 2027 ETA to the Major Leagues.

While Tigers fans are looking forward to McGonigle's potential debut in 2026, Clark's may not come too long after. For a true five-tool talent like Clark, Detroit will be looking to have him make an impact at the highest level as soon as he's ready.

The pairing of Clark's plus hit tool and elite speed gives him an incredibly high ceiling. He'll be a top-of-the-order bat that provides just as much value defensively as he does on the offensive end.

Clark will turn 21 at the end of this year on December 21st. His 2026 season will be one that prospect watchers will be keeping close tabs on, as he makes his final push for his Major League debut.

