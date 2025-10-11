Tigers' Jack Flaherty Sends Clear Message to Detroit's Front Office After ALDS Loss
The Detroit Tigers' 2025 season came to an end earlier than they would have liked on Friday night after the Seattle Mariners won a 3-2 deciding Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in 15 innings to advance to the American League Championship Series.
With their season over, it's time for the Tigers' front office to look long and hard at some big offseason decisions they face. Do they look to extend Tarik Skubal beyond the one year he has remaining on his contract through 2026?
Another rotation question is what happens with Jack Flaherty and his $20 million player option? After the season-ending loss, the right-hander sent a message to the front office despite not having an official decision.
Jack Flaherty Sends a Message on His Future With the Tigers
In Game 5, Flaherty worked out of the bullpen in the 13th and 14th innings for manager A.J. Hinch, not allowing a hit and striking out two while working around three walks. The 29-year-old pitched in three playoff games, going 10 innings, striking out 12 with a 3.60 ERA. He pitched in 31 games in the regular season for Hinch.
Last season at the trade deadline, Detroit traded Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he helped them beat the New York Yankees in five games to win the World Series. He re-signed with the Tigers as a free agent.
"I love these guys, man. I came back here for a reason, to be with these guys, play with them, and be part of this team. I didn’t want to leave it last year (before the trade to LA),'' said Flaherty. "We’ve got a chance to do something special.
"We’ve got Skub. You see what Javy did with a resurgent year and what he did in the playoffs. You go around the diamond. Riley Greene’s special. Tork is all the way back. I’m really happy for that guy, after what he went through last year . . . We’ve got some arms.''
They do have some arms coming back, and they have some good young arms as well that got some valuable postseason taste the last two weeks. One of those young arms is 24-year-old Troy Melton, who pitched 8.1 innings this postseason with eight strikeouts and a 5.40 ERA. Don't let the ERA fool you as Detroit's fourth-round pick in 2022 has an impressive arm.
"It’s incredible what Troy Melton showed in this series,'' Flaherty said. "Casey (Mize) was an All-Star this year . . . It’s an incredible group. You take that all in."
This was the Tigers' second straight trip to the postseason, and there is no doubt that they are built to be a contender again in 2026. Despite not having made a decision yet, it sounds like Flaherty would like to exercise his player option and return. We will see what ends up happening.