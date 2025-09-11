Tigers’ Magic Number to Win AL Central Gets Huge Boost After Beating Yankees
The Detroit Tigers blew out the New York Yankees for the second straight game, 11-1, at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.
The Tigers (84-62) powered up at the plate with three home runs, one from Riley Greene, one from Kerry Carpenter and one from Colt Keith. Greene drove in three runs, Carpenter and Keith drove in two runs and Gleyber Torres drove in three runs on one hit. Jack Flaherty had his best start in a while, as he gave up two hits and no runs in five innings. He struck out seven and walked one. Three relievers allowed six hits and the only run for the Yankees.
As for the Tigers’ magic number to clinch the AL Central, well Detroit got plenty of help.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number
The Tigers had a magic number of 10 going into Wednesday’s action. The magic number drops every time Detroit wins a game or when the second-place team in the division loses a game. So, with the win, the Tigers trimmed their magic number to nine. As for second place, well, the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians continued their four-game series and that had an impact on the magic number, too.
Cleveland was in second place going into Wednesday’s action and the Guardians lost to the Royals, 4-3. So, Kansas City gained some ground on the Guardians, but not enough to take Cleveland out of second place. So, with the loss, the Tigers now have a magic number of eight.
Detroit also moved into the top spot in the AL by record in the race for the top seed in the AL playoffs. But the Tigers are just three percentage points ahead of Toronto (83-62) after the Blue Jays lost to the Houston Astros. The No. 1 seed gives that team home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs. The No. 2 seed will receive a bye through the wild card round and hosts a divisional series.
Detroit’s last division title was in 2014, and it was the last of a four-season run in which they dominated the division. In that span they went to the World Series in 2012 and reached the ALCS on two other occasions. The Tigers have not won a World Series title since their legendary 1984 team. Detroit went to the playoffs last year as a wild card team and reached the divisional round, where it lost to the Guardians.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL Central Title: 8
Detroit Tigers Games Remaining: 16
Detroit Tigers Remaining Schedule: Sept. 11, at New York Yankees; Sept. 12-14, at Miami; Sept. 16-18, vs. Cleveland; Sept. 19-21, vs. Atlanta; Sept. 23-25 at Cleveland; Sept. 26-28, at Boston.
AL Central Race (after Sept. 10)
Detroit Tigers: 84-62 (lead division)
Cleveland Guardians: 74-71 (9.5 games back)
Kansas City Royals: 74-72 (10.0 games back)
Kansas City Royals Remaining Schedule (16 games): Sept. 11, at Cleveland; Sept. 12-14, at Philadelphia; Sept. 16-18, vs. Seattle; Sept. 19-21, vs. Toronto; Sept. 23-25, at Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 26-28, at Athletics.
Cleveland Guardians Remaining Schedule (17 games): Sept. 11, vs. Kansas City; Sept. 12-14, vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 16-18, at Detroit; Sept. 19-21, vs. Minnesota (four games in three days); Sept. 23-25, vs. Detroit; Sept. 26-28, vs. Texas.