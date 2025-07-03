Tigers Baseball Report

Tigers Former All-Star Signs Deal With Division Rival Kansas City Royals

The Detroit Tigers could face a former All-Star as a member of the Kansas City Royals.

Jul 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The hat and glove of Detroit Tigers right fielder Robbie Grossman (8) sits on the ledge of the dugout during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park.
Ahead of the 2015 MLB trade deadline, the Detroit Tigers took part in a blockbuster trade with the New York Mets centered around star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes.

He was sent to the Mets in exchange for pitching prospects Michael Fulmer and Luis Cessa, in a deal that looked like it would benefit the Tigers for years to come.

A first-round pick in the 2011 MLB draft, Fulmer was one of the top prospects in baseball ahead of the 2016 season, landing inside the top 100.

He lived up to those expectations instantly, winning the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 2016 and finishing 10th in the AL Cy Young Award voting.

Fulmer was an All-Star the following year, looking like a long-term piece for Detroit to build around in the rotation.

His production took a step back in 2018 before suffering elbow and knee injuries that forced him to transition from being a starting pitcher to a reliever.

After a brutal 2020 campaign, Fulmer did bounce back after moving to the bullpen, putting together productive seasons in 2021 and 2022, before being traded to the Minnesota Twins.

Fulmer spent the 2023 campaign with the Chicago Cubs before missing the entire 2024 campaign.

He was able to make his way back to the mound this year, appearing in three games with the Cubs and Boston Red Sox at the Major League level; in the minor leagues, he pitched for each of their Triple-A affiliatesfor 18 appearances.

Now, he is latching on with his third franchise of the year.

After being designated for assignment by the Cubs, he agreed to a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals.

Fulmer has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha, where he will look to make a positive impression and get back into the Big Leagues.

Cracking the Royals bullpen will be difficult, producing well this season with a 3.55 ERA, which is sixth in the MLB.

