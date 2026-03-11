Breaking Down New 2026 Lineup Projections for the Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are soon to take the field in the regular season, and as major league spring training camp starts to wind down, both in schedule and available players, the opening day roster is starting to come into shape.

This offseason, there was a strong push for the Tigers to add a right-handed bat to a lineup that has proven, in the past, to be very successful and dangerous at the plate. Adding an established bat was a move many felt would push this Detroit franchise over the competition, but it didn't happen.

The Tigers have built one of the strongest starting rotations in the American League, which positions them as the top threat in the AL Central. However, how are the starting lineups developing to support this exceptional pitching staff?

FanGraphs revealed a projected Detroit starting lineup and bench against right-handers and lefties, featuring a new, yet familiar face at the top of the lineup.

Projected Tigers Lineup vs RHP

1. SS Kevin McGonigle

2. 2B Gleyber Torres

3. RF Kerry Carpenter

4. LF Riley Greene

5. 1B Spencer Torkelson

6. CF Wenceel Perez

7. 3B Colt Keith

8. C Dillion Dingler

9. DH Zach McKinstry

Bench

C Jake Rogers

INF/OF Javier Baez

OF/INF Matt Vierling

OF Jahmai Jones

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle bats at spring training. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When looking at the projected lineup vs right handers, the Tigers could easily make some changes to what FanGraphs projects them to roll out with. For example, Baez has a case to play center field over Perez, and with the spring Vierling has had, it's hard to imagine him on the bench.

The real standout is McGonigle, as the No. 2-ranked prospect in all of Major League Baseball projects to make the roster for opening day; that projection is less disputable.

Projected Tigers Lineup vs LHP

1. DH Jahmai Jones

2. 2B Gleyber Torres

3. RF Wenceel Perez

4. 1B Spencer Torkelson

5. LF Riley Greene

6. C Dillon Dingler

7. CF Matt Vierling

8. SS Kevin McGonigle

9. 3B Javier Baez

Bench

C Jake Rogers

INF Colt Keith

INF/OF Zach McKinstry

OF Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers right fielder Wenceel Perez (46) makes a catch in the outfield. | David Richard-Imagn Images

FanGraphs has a high projection for Perez on the Tigers roster this season. He was a much better hitter against lefties last season, but with his spring struggles, it wouldn't be surprising to see Detroit ease him into a role for everyday play.

But in FanGraphs' defense, the Tigers have a lot of left-handed swingers and would need to utilize Perez's switch-hitting abilities to fill in against lefties on the mound. In that case, Perez makes sense to stay in the lineup, but most likely not as the three-hitter.