Breaking Down New 2026 Lineup Projections for the Detroit Tigers
In this story:
The Detroit Tigers are soon to take the field in the regular season, and as major league spring training camp starts to wind down, both in schedule and available players, the opening day roster is starting to come into shape.
This offseason, there was a strong push for the Tigers to add a right-handed bat to a lineup that has proven, in the past, to be very successful and dangerous at the plate. Adding an established bat was a move many felt would push this Detroit franchise over the competition, but it didn't happen.
The Tigers have built one of the strongest starting rotations in the American League, which positions them as the top threat in the AL Central. However, how are the starting lineups developing to support this exceptional pitching staff?
FanGraphs revealed a projected Detroit starting lineup and bench against right-handers and lefties, featuring a new, yet familiar face at the top of the lineup.
Projected Tigers Lineup vs RHP
1. SS Kevin McGonigle
2. 2B Gleyber Torres
3. RF Kerry Carpenter
4. LF Riley Greene
5. 1B Spencer Torkelson
6. CF Wenceel Perez
7. 3B Colt Keith
8. C Dillion Dingler
9. DH Zach McKinstry
Bench
C Jake Rogers
INF/OF Javier Baez
OF/INF Matt Vierling
OF Jahmai Jones
When looking at the projected lineup vs right handers, the Tigers could easily make some changes to what FanGraphs projects them to roll out with. For example, Baez has a case to play center field over Perez, and with the spring Vierling has had, it's hard to imagine him on the bench.
The real standout is McGonigle, as the No. 2-ranked prospect in all of Major League Baseball projects to make the roster for opening day; that projection is less disputable.
Projected Tigers Lineup vs LHP
1. DH Jahmai Jones
2. 2B Gleyber Torres
3. RF Wenceel Perez
4. 1B Spencer Torkelson
5. LF Riley Greene
6. C Dillon Dingler
7. CF Matt Vierling
8. SS Kevin McGonigle
9. 3B Javier Baez
Bench
C Jake Rogers
INF Colt Keith
INF/OF Zach McKinstry
OF Kerry Carpenter
FanGraphs has a high projection for Perez on the Tigers roster this season. He was a much better hitter against lefties last season, but with his spring struggles, it wouldn't be surprising to see Detroit ease him into a role for everyday play.
But in FanGraphs' defense, the Tigers have a lot of left-handed swingers and would need to utilize Perez's switch-hitting abilities to fill in against lefties on the mound. In that case, Perez makes sense to stay in the lineup, but most likely not as the three-hitter.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Dominic Minchella is a 2024 Eastern Michigan University graduate with a BA in Communications, Media, and Theatre Arts and a Journalism minor. He covers Major League Baseball for On SI and spends his free time watching games and sharing his insights.