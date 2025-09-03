Tigers Have MLB's Best Record in Games Decided by Slimmest of Margins
The Detroit Tigers have proven throughout the 2025 MLB regular season to be one of the best teams in baseball.
Outside of a stretch heading into and after the All-Star break, the Tigers have found a lot of success on the field. A major reason for that is their ability to succeed regardless of the situation they are facing. To claim that title as the best team in baseball, a team has to be able to produce no matter the obstacles placed before them.
Given how productive their lineup has been all campaign and the strides their pitching staff has made, it should come as no surprise that Detroit is held in such high regard. The Tigers have a young roster that bolsters a ton of experience. Bringing back essentially the entire core from a team that went on a surprising run to the postseason in 2024 certainly helps in that regard.
Detroit Tigers Excelling in Close Games This Season
Those players gained invaluable experience partaking in a playoff race down the stretch and seven postseason games. It has paid off, carrying over into 2025, because no situation has been too bright for this squad. That is evident based on the interesting note shared by Thomas Nestico on X.
Entering play on Sept. 2, Detroit is 11 games over the .500 mark when playing in one-run games. That is the most in baseball, with their 20-9 record being the best mark. Their .690 win percentage in those games is pacing the MLB, with the Houston Astros, with a record of 24-14, being in second, owning a .631 winning percentage.
There is a lot that goes into a team succeeding in such clutch situations. Having a lineup that provides timely hitting is certainly important to get leads. But to hold onto those leads, a dominant bullpen needs to exist as well. The Tigers look to have found the right combination for the latter in recent weeks.
Since acquiring Kyle Finnegan from the Washington Nationals, Detroit has turned him into a multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen. He has been dominating opponents, filling their relief pitching void. He and Will Vest are combining to shut down opponents, closing the door down the stretch.
That has been a huge help in the team's finding so much success in one-run games. If they can keep up that level of production with the thinnest of margins, a deep postseason run could be on the horizon for the Tigers.