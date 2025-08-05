Tigers MLB Trade Deadline Approach Questioned by Former MLB Executive
The Detroit Tigers headed into the MLB trade deadline this year in a completely different mindset than last year.
In 2024, they were clear sellers, looking to get as much value as possible for their veteran players. This year, they were clear-cut buyers, looking to fortify their roster for a postseason push.
Last year, they were one of the teams that aced the deadline, acquiring some long-term assets in exchange for veterans on expiring contracts.
More News: Tigers Major MLB Trade Deadline Acquisition Has Incredible Debut With Team
This year, they had some clear areas of weakness that needed upgrading and to be fair, they did address them.
The Tigers needed to add some pitching depth with Reese Olson joining Jackson Jobe sidelined for the year because of injury. Their bullpen performance has worsened each month of the season and reinforcements were needed.
Both were addressed, with Chris Paddack being acquired from the Minnesota Twins and Charlie Morton acquired from the Baltimore Orioles to slot in behind Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty and Casey Mize.
More News: Analyzing Why Tigers Received Shockingly Poor Grade in Chris Paddack Trade
With Paddack and Morton in the mix, rookie Troy Melton will be shifting into the bullpen alongside four new faces: Kyle Finnegan from the Washington Nationals, Paul Sewald from the Cleveland Guardians, Rafael Montero from the Atlanta Braves and Codi Heuer from the Texas Rangers.
Only one thing on their to-do list was not accomplished: acquiring a third baseman.
Overall, the deadline was a productive one for Detroit, adding depth to multiple spots across the board.
More News: Tigers Surprisingly Send Down Red-Hot Relief Pitcher To Make Room for Charlie Morton
However, that approach has drawn some criticism from Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required), who believed the Tigers should have been more aggressive shopping at the top of the market instead of doing the quantity over quality approach.
“However, they weren’t able to acquire a higher-caliber reliever or the quality right-handed hitter they needed to help them win in October,” the former MLB executive wrote, while commending them for the work to add multiple starting pitchers.
Possessing one of the best farm systems in baseball, Detroit had the means to acquire one of the All-Star relievers who were moved ahead of the deadline, such as Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals or David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
More News: Breaking Down Why Tigers Acquiring Chris Paddack Could Be Sneaky Good Move
Ultimately, they opted to hold onto all of their top prospects, deciding against a bigger splash in favor of multiple smaller additions.
Finnegan at least brings experience as a closer with 11+ saves in five straight campaigns. But he, along with their other additions, doesn’t address their need for some bullpen arms who generate whiffs and strikeouts.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.