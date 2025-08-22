Tigers Named a Top Trade Suitor for Diamondbacks All-Star This Offseason
The Detroit Tigers shocked everyone with their performance in the second half of the 2024 season, snapping their nine-year playoff drought.
Coming into the 2025 campaign, there were plenty of questions about whether their performance was sustainable. The Tigers seemingly took that personally, using it as motivation to elevate their performance to another level on the field. Outside of a midseason swoon heading into the All-Star break and coming out of it -- when they lost 12 out of 13 games -- they have been the most dominant team in baseball.
There is a lot to be excited about when taking a look at Detroit’s outlook. They have an ace anchoring their pitching staff in the form of the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, Tarik Skubal and left fielder Riley Greene looks the part of a future MVP candidate with some impressive offensive numbers.
Some concerns exist with the lineup, with their left side needing to be addressed. Center field also looks like a trouble area. But luckily for the franchise, their top two prospects play those two positions. Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle, their top two picks in the 2023 MLB Draft, play center field and shortstop.
Second base could become a position to keep an eye on. Gleyber Torres was an All-Star this year but is playing on a one-year contract. If he doesn’t re-sign with the Tigers, the keystone becomes a major need, especially if Colt Keith’s transition across the diamond to third base holds.
Tigers Are Great Fit For Ketel Marte
After a surprisingly quiet MLB trade deadline, where the team made some underwhelming additions, this upcoming offseason will present them with another opportunity to make a splash. One player to keep an eye on is Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, they are going to be shopping their star second baseman this winter.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report has listed Detroit as one of the top landing spots for him should he be moved. It is easy to see how the Tigers and Diamondbacks would match up on a deal. Detroit has one of the best farm systems in baseball if Arizona is looking for prospects in return. If they want MLB-ready players on the young side, the Tigers have that as well.
Most importantly, Detroit’s books are clean. Their payroll is in great shape, providing a legitimate opportunity to make a splash this winter should the opportunity present itself. Marte would provide the kind of power boost to the lineup the team was looking for this past offseason while filling a potential second base void should Torres depart in free agency.
Marte is worth the price it would cost to acquire him. He is a three-time All-Star, representing the Diamondbacks two years in a row. Last season, he finished third in the NL MVP voting and is putting together another stellar campaign.
Landing Marte would give the Tigers one of the most dynamic duos alongside Greene for years to come.