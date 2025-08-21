Tigers Moving Colt Keith Back To Third Base Could Change Everything Going Forward
The Detroit Tigers recognized a weakness of theirs this past offseason and tried to remedy it, going after Alex Bregman in free agency in a move that would have transformed this lineup and defensive alignment.
But after trying to woo the two-time World Series champion by extending a competitive offer, Bregman decided to sign a contract with the Boston Red Sox that paid him handsomely right now and will allow him to hit the open market again after just one year.
Because the Tigers missed out on their guy, it has been a puzzle they have tried to solve at the hot corner all season, primarily using utility man Zach McKinstry there because Matt Vierling began the year on the injured list and has dealt with issues for the entire campaign.
McKinstry has been solid, but he hasn't be a difference maker. So Detroit has used some other players there, including struggling prospect Jace Jung and Andy Ibanez.
However, their most recent adjustment has been to move Colt Keith to the hot corner, the position he played coming up the minor league ranks before a shoulder injury made the organization feel like he would be better suited at second base going forward.
Tigers Moving Colt Keith To Third Base
But with the Tigers searching for a consistent option to use at third base, it seems like they are going to ask Keith to make the adjustment again, with him already using this past offseason to transition into being a first baseman because it seemed like Spencer Torkelson wouldn't make the roster.
"I'm open to play anywhere they need me to," Keith said, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic (subscription required). "That hasn't been a problem."
Going back to third should be an easier move than playing first base since he has familiarity with the position. But the concerns that made Detroit move him to the keystone in the first place has not changed, with Keith's arm strength grading out in the 32nd percentile while he's been worth minus-1 outs above average across the 23 games he's played at the hot corner thus far.
Still, there's no doubt that this change signals there could be a shift in thinking from the front office going forward, which could change the entire outlook of what the Tigers do this upcoming offseason.
How Keith's Position Change Affects Tigers
In the short-term, this could provide a boost for Detroit since his bat is starting to heat up. His move to third would make the regular infield group a unit that looks like Jung at third, either Javier Baez or Trey Sweeney at shortstop, Gleyber Torres at second and Torkelson at first.
On paper, that is a good enough quartet to compete in the American League, which has been on display all season long as one of the best teams in the entirety of Major League Baseball. However, this shift could also take them out of the Bregman sweepstakes.
If Scott Harris believes Keith can be the long-term answer at third base -- something the 24-year-old will have a chance to prove the rest of the way -- then there's a good chance the front office turns the page on a potential Bregman addition or any other notable third baseman who could be available.
There is roughly a month-and-a-half remaining in the season before the playoffs get underway to see if that strategy is going to be a good one. But with the Tigers moving Keith to third base, this creates a possibility where the entire organization is impacted beyond just the rest of this year.