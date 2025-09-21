Tigers Now on Verge of Biggest Collapse in Major League Divisional Era

The Guardians were as many as 15.5 games behind in the division in early July



Largest deficits overcome to win division (1969-on) or league (pre-‘69):



1914 Braves: 15.0 GB

1978 Yankees: 14.0

2012 A’s: 13.0

1995 Mariners: 13.0

1951 Giants: 13.0



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/DwSSpiicTF