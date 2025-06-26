Tigers Part Ways With Veteran Reliever to Make Room for Intriguing Signing
The Detroit Tigers are shaking some things up in the bullpen.
As first reported by Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, the Tigers have designated 32-year-old left-hander Matt Gage for assignment in order to make room for fellow left-hander Dietrich Enns, who has impressed this season on a minor league deal.
Gage has made six appearances for Detroit in 2025 and has not given up a run in 5.2 innings, though his seven hits allowed and two walks give him a pedestrian WHIP of 1.588.
In a Wednesday night loss to the Athletics, Gage allowed two hits in 0.1 innings.
In Toledo this season, Gage had an ERA of 1.67 and 0.959 WHIP in 23 appearances. He very well could end up right back there on another minor league deal if he is not scooped up by someone else.
Enns, on the other hand, has been very impressive in Toledo this year after agreeing to a minor league deal with the Tigers during the offseason.
The 34-year-old has pitched to a 2.89 ERA and 1.219 WHIP this season in Toledo, but he has not pitched at the big league level since 2021.
Swapping out Gage for Enns is an interesting decision by the team and worth monitoring to see how the switching lefties each perform at their next stop.
Clearly, Enns has done enough to where the team feels he can help them right now.
He is scheduled to make his Detroit debut on Thursday as the starting pitcher.
