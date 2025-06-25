Former MLB Executive Proposes Massive Tigers Trade With Cardinals
The Detroit Tigers have one of the best records in baseball near the midpoint of the 2025 MLB season.
With an assertive lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central, the Tigers are one of the most solidified contenders for a World Series run.
After addressing holes this offseason, Detroit has simply been one of the best teams in baseball.
As such, the needs aren’t glaring, but they’ll look to solidify the roster with reinforcements ahead of the trade deadline.
The Tigers could use an impact closer. The bullpen’s 3.81 ERA is No. 15 in baseball, and that drops to No. 25 with a 4.88 ERA they’ve carried through June.
However, the top focus should be an upgrade at the hot corner.
Zach McKinstry has stepped up in a significant way. He’s slashing .272/.351/.427 with a career-best .778 OPS and 120 OPS+.
His on-base percentage is also on pace for a career-best, and he’s already matched his total of 4 home runs last season through 70 games.
However, staying at third base ultimately wastes his positional versatility.
One team that could address both priorities is the St. Louis Cardinals, with whom Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) proposes a hypothetical trade.
The former MLB executive pitches a deal that sends No. 22 overall prospect infielder Kevin McGonigle to the Cardinals in exchange for third baseman Nolan Arenado, right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley, and cash considerations.
Now, St. Louis is currently tied for the final NL Wild Card spot, but they were 2.5 games back two weeks ago. If they move to become sellers at the trade deadline, they’d be looking to gather assets for the future.
They’d certainly have that in an elite prospect like McGonigle, who is a top three coveted prospect by Detroit and has the versatility to play second or third base long-term.
McGonigle would be a tough asset to part with, but would it be worth a well-rounded difference-maker in Arenado?
“The only reason the Tigers would consider making this deal is if they felt Arenado would be a difference-maker at third base, both offensively and defensively. More importantly, they’d add Helsley, an impact closer to go along with high-leverage relievers Will Vest and Tommy Kahnle—a strong trio, especially in the playoffs,” Bowden writes.
Arenado recently became the seventh player in baseball history to hit 350-plus career home runs and secure 10-plus Gold Gloves.
He’s tied for the longest streak to start a career in MLB history with 10 consecutive Gold Glove awards from his rookie season in 2013 to 2022.
Arenado is slashing .251/.313/.405 with a .718 OPS and 99 OPS+—all of which is slightly lower than McKinstry’s output.
However, Arenado has 10 home runs and 39 RBI, while McKinstry has 4 homers and 21 RBI.
In addition, the Tigers would land an impact closer in Ryan Helsley.
Helsley has a 3.67 ERA in 27 innings pitched with 32 strikeouts to 12 walks. That’s his worst ERA since 2021, after carrying a 2.04 ERA last season.
But importantly, he’d join a strong trio with Will Vest and Tommy Kahnle as a closer with postseason experience.
Now, all of this is dependent on Arenado waiving his no-trade clause, and the Cardinals would have to absorb much of his eight-year, $260 million deal that runs through 2027.
But it would solve just about every need on the roster if Detroit is willing to part with McGonigle for the swap.
