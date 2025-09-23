Tigers Pitching Staff May Soon Receive Major Boost After Positive Injury Update
The Detroit Tigers have been going through some serious struggles over the last several weeks as everything now comes down to these final six games to avoid a complete and utter collapse.
Faltering and allowing the Cleveland Guardians to slip in and win the American League Central would make for the largest blown divisional lead in Major League Baseball history, and the Tigers are well aware of this reality.
If they can get it done and still hang on to make the playoffs though, it sounds like they are close to being rewarded for their efforts with the imminent return of one of their injured pitchers. As relayed by Evan Woodberry of M Live in Detroit's injury report, Sawyer Gipson-Long -- currently on the injured list with neck stiffness -- threw a bullpen on Tuesday morning.
Gipson-Long Has Dealt with Numerous Injuries For Tigers This Year
Injuries have been a common theme for the 27-year-old former high profile prospect throughout his career. After a promising debut late in the 2023 season with a 2.70 ERA across four starts, Gipson-Long wound up missing all of 2024 after Tommy John surgery.
This year while trying to make a comeback, he was activated in June but would wind up back on the injured list at the start of July with the same neck that has bothered him now all year. The right-hander was placed back on IL on September 12 after coming back again in August and is not eligible to return until Saturday.
Whether or not Gipson-Long would actually be activated for Detroit's final regular season games remains to be seen, however it seems likely a staff which has prided itself on using pitching chaos in necessary situations would give him a chance either on Saturday or in a playoff game if he is in fact healthy.
Gipson-Long Has Struggled When Healthy For Tigers
In eight appearances, which have included three spot starts, Gipson-Long has posted a 7.18 ERA and allowed 25 earned runs in 31.1 innings pitched. Impressively though, even with ugly numbers like that, his command has been astounding and gives him a fairly solid 1.277 WHIP.
With 26 strikeouts compared to just six walks, the young righty has been disciplined with his at-bats when he's been able to stay on the field. Unfortunately for Detroit, those appearances have been few and far between, and having him in the fold all year would have potentially prevented the situation they're now in.
Gipson-Long still has to prove he's healthy and ready to go, but it seems things are in fact trending in that direction and could wind up with him back on the pitching staff by the time the postseason -- should the Tigers make it -- begins.