Tigers Shaking Up Staff Activating Sawyer Gipson-Long and Optioning RHP To Triple-A
The Detroit Tigers are searching for some answers with their pitching staff currently, which hasn’t been performing up to the expected standard as consistently as manager A.J. Hinch would have hoped.
Another shakeup has occurred, with the team announcing that Sawyer Gipson-Long will be returning to the pitching staff. He is being activated from his rehab assignment to rejoin the Big League club for their game against the Chicago White Sox this afternoon.
Gipson-Long made five appearances for the Tigers in June, operating as both a starter and the bulk inning pitcher behind an opener. He took the mound in the first inning twice, on June 4 against the White Sox and June 27 against the Minnesota Twins.
In his three appearances in between, he threw at least three innings each time but while coming out of the bullpen. He was serviceable for Detroit, operating as an innings eater, throwing 23 frames with 18 strikeouts with a 4.70 ERA.
Prior to his appearances this year, Gipson-Long hadn’t thrown in the Major Leagues since 2023 when he made four starts for the Tigers. He was excellent in those appearances, throwing 20 innings with a 2.70 ERA and 26 strikeouts with a 163 ERA+.
Codi Heuer being optioned to make room for Sawyer Gipson-Long
It will be interesting to see what role Hinch has for Gipson-Long given how he has been deployed previously this season. There isn’t a need for a starting pitcher currently with Chris Paddack and Charlie Morton being added ahead of the deadline to fill the rotation behind Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize and Jack Flaherty, with Troy Melton still in the mix.
Owning an average fastball velocity of 92.3 mph, which is in the 20th percentile of the MLB, he may not be cut out for the kind of bullpen role the team is still looking to fill.
To make room for Gipson-Long’s return to the pitching staff, Detroit optioned Codi Heuer to Triple-A Toledo. He was one of the relief pitchers the team acquired ahead of the MLB trade deadline, landing him in a deal from the Texas Rangers.
He made two appearances with the Tigers after originally being sent to Triple-A upon the trade. In the Big Leagues with Detroit, he threw 3.1 innings, surrendering two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four.
Heuer will operate as organizational depth once again but could be the first player called up should a need arise in the bullpen down the stretch.