Tigers Potential Bullpen Free Agent Target off Board After Agreeing to Extension
The Detroit Tigers have a few areas of their roster that they will be looking to upgrade this offseason.
A lot of focus will be on their lineup, specifically, the left side of their infield. A center fielder could be on the wish list as well, with how some of their players have struggled this season. But, their No. 1 priority, just as it was heading into the MLB trade deadline, is likely their bullpen.
The Tigers could use some help, especially at the end of games. Will Vest has been great in the ninth inning, but his current partner in crime, Kyle Finnegan, is set to hit free agency. He has been one of the most impactful deadline additions this year and is setting himself up for a nice contract this winter, given his experience closing and current role as a multi-inning reliever.
Veteran Tommy Kahnle, who was dominating early this year before a summer swoon, looks to be regaining his form. He has made four consecutive scoreless outings, an incredible bounce-back after surrendering runs in four out of his previous five appearances. To find success down the stretch and in October, the Tigers need Kahnle to perform like he did earlier this campaign.
Like Finnegan, Kahnle is going to be a free agent again this winter after signing a one-year deal. That is two potential voids that will have to be filled this offseason for a bullpen group that already has some needs even when operating at their best. And unfortunately for Detroit, at least one potential target is no longer going to be available on the market.
Tigers Free Agency Options Dwindle With Aroldis Chapman Extension
Aroldis Chapman, in the midst of arguably the best season of his career, will not be leaving the Boston Red Sox. The two sides have agreed to an extension that will keep the veteran lefty with the team for at least the 2026 campaign, per MLB.com. There is a vesting option for 2027 as well.
He has a 1.04 ERA in 57 appearances and 52 innings with 74 strikeouts. Chapman remains as dominant as ever with 26 saves and counting, his most since 2021 when he was an All-Star with the New York Yankees. His 3.2 bWAR is already the second highest single season mark and he still has a month to go.
The Red Sox have the best bullpen ERA in the American League with a 3.41 and the veteran lefty is a big reason why. It has been an impressive turnaround for the relief group, which recorded a 4.39 ERA in 2024. His resurgence is as big of a reason why Boston is in the thick of the playoff race in the AL.
Signed to a one-year, $10.75 million deal as a free agent this past winter, there may not be a player who has provided their team with more value than Chapman has this season.