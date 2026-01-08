Tigers Could Still Be Involved in Race for Dream Free Agent with Creative Offer

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason with fans hoping and praying for the big splash they have been waiting for now for a number of years in free agency.

While there have been some quality moves over the years and especially this winter with a rebuilt bullpen, the top of the market statement-making move simply has not happened. Detroit attempted it a year ago when they tried to sign Alex Bregman to a huge deal, but ultimately fell short.

As Bregman became available again, though, following his opt-out from the deal with the Boston Red Sox, things have been much quieter for the Tigers on that front this time around, with some doubting the interest at all from the end of Scott Harris.

While it was known last year Detroit was offering a long-term deal, one prominent baseball insider --Mark Feinsand of MLB.com -- laid out a way they can still become involved, and it's by switching roles with Boston from last year, as the Red Sox pursue a reunion.

Tigers Could Still Pursue Short-Term Deal with Bregman, Feinsand Says

Alex Bregman fields position against Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, May 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If Bregman pivots from a long-term deal once again, could that bring other teams into the picture? The Tigers, who took a run at Bregman last winter, have retained interest in him, though they haven’t shown any indication that they would be willing to make the type of offer they did last year," Feinsand wrote.

Interestingly, while Detroit was the team to offer the long-term deal to Bregman a year ago, Feinsand sees them getting involved again here only if the three-time All-Star pivots to another short-term deal.

"The Tigers could opt to tighten their belts, saving money in an attempt to re-sign Skubal next year or, if they believe they are destined to lose Skubal as a free agent, they could go all-in with a big move -- such as signing Bregman -- in an attempt to win this year."

What is Realistic Chance Tigers Actually Make Short Term Offer?

Evan Petzold / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clearly, given the fact that Bregman has not signed with Boston despite most reports indicating an "aggressive" offer being made, he has not received the kind of deal he is looking for.

A year ago, it was Detroit that Bregman turned down on a six-year deal worth around $170 million, and some have indicated the Red Sox offer to be in that same range. If things are not wrapped up yet, then the slugger is seeking a higher AAV, which no one is going to commit to over the long haul.

What if the Tigers could send Bregman and Scott Boras a similar high AAV short-term deal he signed a year ago, though, and offer him $40 million to try to go all in for a World Series in 2026 with Skubal leading the rotation?

It would go against how Detroit usually operates, but perhaps this is what they need to do in order to strengthen the team. Over the coming weeks, it's worth monitoring to see if Harris and the Tigers can throw their hat back in the ring for Bregman.

