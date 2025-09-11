Tigers Predicted To Lose All-Star in Free Agency to Padres This Offseason
The Detroit Tigers are going to have some difficult decisions to make this offseason when it comes to their players hitting free agency.
Several key contributors are guaranteed to hit the market this winter. Second baseman Gleyber Torres and setup man Kyle Finnegan are both playing out one-year deals. So is relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle. There is a chance Jack Flaherty, who has an option for 2026, hits the market as well.
It would be a significant blow to the team to lose all of those players. But the biggest blow would likely be Torres, who has played at a high level throughout the 2025 campaign. He represented the team in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game along with left fielder Riley Greene, utility man Zach McKinstry, center fielder/shortstop Javier Baez, ace Tarik Skubal and starting pitcher Casey Mize.
Gleyber Torres Has Provided Tigers With Great Value
The talented second baseman has provided the Tigers with a ton of value this year. He signed a one-year, $15 million deal as a free agent last winter, leaving the New York Yankees. His goal was to rehab his value in hopes of landing a multi-year deal this upcoming winter, and he certainly looks to have achieved that.
Torres has produced a .260/.364/.398 slash line with 15 home runs and 20 doubles with 67 RBI. He has done an excellent job improving his strike zone recognition, striking out at a career-best 14.9% and walking at 13.8%, tying a career high. His 77 walks drawn are already a career-high, and his improved pitch selection has led to hitting the ball an average of 90 mph.
Despite the great production, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report doesn’t believe that Torres will be back with Detroit. In a recent piece, he shared predictions on what every team’s lineup will look like for Opening Day in 2026. The Tigers don’t have their All-Star in theirs, with Reuter predicting he will move on in free agency.
Gleyber Torres Predicted To Sign With Padres
Where will he end up? Torres has been predicted to take his talents to the West Coast, signing a deal with the San Diego Padres. He will be taking the place of Luis Arraez in their lineup, who is predicted to land with his old team, the Yankees.
Who will replace Torres at the keystone in Detroit? That would be Colt Keith, who started there in 2024 as a rookie before being replaced by the veteran this year. The Tigers have a ton of infield depth and versatility, so seeing them predicted to move on from Torres isn’t all that surprising.
Instead of paying him the long-term deal he is seeking, they can spend that money elsewhere on the roster. There are more pressing needs on the roster that need attention. The left side of the infield and pitching depth will be the team’s top priorities to address this offseason.