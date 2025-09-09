Tigers Prospect Can Do Something Not Done Since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at AFL
The Detroit Tigers focus at the Major League level is on finishing the regular season strong ahead of what they hope is a deep playoff run.
Currently owning the largest division lead in the MLB, the Tigers look to be on cruise control toward the end of the campaign. Finding their stride is of the utmost importance over the next few weeks so that they head into the postseason playing at a high level. Winning is something the entire organization is experiencing, with the farm system putting together a historic year with their dominance.
Their High-A affiliate, the West Michigan Whitecaps, finished the season 93-39. Their .702 winning percentage is the best mark for a full-season affiliate since 1997 when they accomplished the feat. One of the players who helped the team dominate this year is star prospect, Kevin McGonigle.
Kevin McGonigle Could Play in Arizona Fall League
A first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the talented shortstop has quickly cemented his status as one of the best prospects in the sport. He produced some eye-popping numbers while at West Michigan this year with a .372/.462/.648 slash line. In 36 games and 171 plate appearances, he had seven home runs and 19 doubles to go along with 39 RBI. He drew 23 walks and struck out only 19 times.
That kind of bat control, strike zone recognition, contact skills and power are a rare combination for any player, let alone someone as young as McGonigle. There may not be a better pure hitter in the minor leagues, with expectations for him on the rise. He is now the No. 1 ranked prospect in the organization and No. 2 overall in baseball behind Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
However, Detroit prospect’s season may not be over once the minor league campaign is complete. He could partake in the Arizona Fall League this year, which begins on Oct. 6. It is somewhere Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Joe Trezza of MLB.com would love to see him play.
“He could probably benefit from more at-bats ahead of 2026, which could be a big year for McGonigle in terms of impacting the big league club. If McGonigle does go to the Fall League, he'd be the highest-ranked prospect to do so since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 2018,” they wrote, naming him as one of 11 top prospects that could partake in the AFL starting next month.
After missing a chunk of the season in April and May, McGonigle has played in only 83 games this year. The extra reps could certainly do him some good, making up for lost time that was missed. While his batting average of .245 leaves something to be desired at Double-A Erie, the power is still on full display.
He has already hit 10 home runs, eight doubles and two triples in only 185 plate appearances. That element of his game being developed in this fashion will only raise expectations on him moving forward. McGonigle doesn’t necessarily need to partake in the Arizona Fall League; prospects of his caliber rarely take part, as the trio of analysts noted. But, it certainly wouldn’t hurt getting the extra reps in preparation for what could be a Major League debut in 2026.