Tigers Potential Heist of Yankees Star Would be Perfect Final Offseason Move

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason looking to find the move which would allow them to take the next step as an American League contender, and though they have done some nice things, there's still work to do.

President of baseball operations Scott Harris and Detroit's front office has rebuilt the bullpen with the re-signing of Kyle Finnegan as well as agreeing to terms with Kenley Jansen. Signing Drew Anderson via the KBO provided the starting rotation with a boost as well, and the Tigers were always expected to focus on pitching more than anything else.

While the way they have operated thus far is not shocking given that expectation, Detroit still seems to be at least one offensive player short of making a real run. If they want to find the perfect one while also weakening an American League rival, he's out there.

Harris should be doing whatever he can to try to land New York Yankees free agent Cody Bellinger.

It may be the most under-discussed group on the team in terms of needing help due to pitching issues and the left side of the infield, but Detroit has major issues in the outfield. While Riley Greene is entrenched at left field -- despite his strikeout issues -- the other two spots are questions.

In right field, the platoon of Wenceel Perez, Kerry Carpenter and the seven others who took at-bats there this season could use some stability and someone in more of an every day role, whether it be Carpenter or moving him into a regular DH spot.

Parker Meadows in center is among the best defenders in baseball, but his bat this season was atrocious and in the playoffs, he was nowhere to be found on offense. Enter Bellinger.

Not only can Bellinger play either center or right -- not to mention the odd first base start to relieve Spencer Torkelson -- he just had the best offensive season since his MVP campaign in 2019.

Tigers Would Benefit Immensely from Bellinger's Bat

In 2025, Bellinger slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI during his lone season in the Bronx, looking as dominant as he has in years. Across 152 games, the 30-year-old had a bWAR of 5.1 and was among the most valuable outfielders in baseball.

Defensively, he would be a downgrade to Meadows in center, but so would just about anyone. Bellinger can more than hold his own with the glove and still has some quality defensive years ahead of him having just turned 30.

Detroit would have to go to a place they may not be all that comfortable with to land Bellinger, likely paying him more than $30 million a year.

The best teams in baseball are spending money at record rates though, and if the Tigers want to compete for a championship, they need at least one more star on their team. Bellinger might just be that star.

