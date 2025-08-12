Tigers Top Prospect Kevin McGonigle Sees Huge Rise in New MLB Pipeline Rankings
The Detroit Tigers have one of if not the very best farm system in all of Major League Baseball, and it's powered by some potential future superstars at the top of the list.
With numerous prospects in the top-100 of overall MLB rankings, this is a team that not only has a bright present in the midst of a wonderful season, but they also have an optimistic future.
However, no one has been a brighter star this year than top prospect Kevin McGonigle.
Back in July, McGonigle entered top 10 status for the first time in his young career when he was placed at No. 7. But now, in the latest update by MLB Pipeline, he has risen all the way up to the No. 2-ranked prospect in baseball during what has been an absurd season even after the step up in competition to Double-A.
How Has McGonigle Fared as of Late?
The 20-year-old has only been with Double-A Erie for a few weeks, but he has not been phased.
He is still putting up huge numbers, slashing .278/.383/.494 with two home runs and 18 RBI across 21 games.
This gives McGonigle an overall slash line on the season of .332/.428/.577 after he seemingly was crushing everything in High-A before being promoted. In 36 games with West Michigan, the young slugger had collected an astounding 54 hits, 19 of them being doubles along with seven home runs.
It's still a small sample size, but McGonigle's season and subsequent rise up the pipeline rankings means he is not a secret anymore, so he is going to have all eyes on him the rest of the way as he keeps climbing the ladder.
When Could McGonigle Reach Detroit?
While a September call-up is not completely out of the question if the Tigers genuinely felt like he could help, it's also unlikely.
This organization has had some issues rushing their prospects up the pipeline in the past, so there is no need to do that with the best prospect they've had in years.
Still, McGonigle is showing a level of advancement many did not see coming, so getting him to Triple-A down the stretch could make a whole lot of sense.
It may not have seemed possible going into the year, but McGonigle could very likely be with Detroit early in the 2026 season if he were to come in and have a big spring training showing.
While reaching the Majors this year is a stretch, breaking camp with the team next season wouldn't be if he reaches the Triple-A level.
Over the next few weeks, fans should keep a close eye on the young star to see how he finishes the season, and how realistic it is for them to see him crushing doubles in Comerica Park next year.