Tigers Quietly Release Former Top 100 Prospect from Triple-A Toledo
Not every player the Detroit Tigers signs or drafts works out. In fact, most of them don’t, even if they achieve Top 100 status as a prospect.
Such is the case for pitcher Wilmer Flores.
The Tigers quietly released Flores earlier this week from Triple-A Toledo. He was activated from the 60-day injured list on Thursday and released the same day, per his MiLB transactions page. He was not on Toledo’s roster as of Saturday.
Flores missed the season due to a shoulder injury and was deemed healthy after he made five rehab appearances in the Florida State League. He had a 2.25 ERA in four innings, with two hits allowed and one run. He struck out five and walked three.
Now, Flores is free for any other Major League team to sign, presumably to a minor league deal as he is not eligible for the postseason.
Wilmer Flores’ Tigers Career
The Tigers signed Flores as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Arizona Western College. He had good Major League bloodlines. His older brother, also named Wilmer Flores, plays for the San Francisco Giants. The COVID shutdown of minor league baseball prevented him from starting a pro career until 2021.
He quickly made a name for himself in 2021 in the Florida Complex League and with Class-A Lakeland. Combined he went 6-4 with a 3.68 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 14 games, 13 of which were starts. He was selected to the Arizona Fall League and that stated his ascension to the realm of Top 100 prospects.
Detroit thought enough of him after the 2023 season to put him on the 40-man roster and protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. That year he reached Double-A Erie and went 5-4 with a 4.65 ERA in 21 starts, with 90 strikeouts and 33 walks in 89 innings. Batters hit .253 against him.
His development stalled in 2024. He started the year at Toledo, suffered an injury and went to the 7-day injured list. He spent time on the 60-day injured list, eventually went to Lakeland for rehab games and ended the season at High-A West Michigan. In just 20 games, with two starts, he went 2-3 with a 7.84 ERA. He struck out 29 and walked 25 in 31 innings. He also allowed batters to hit .295 against him.
For Detroit, five seasons of Flores was enough. Now, the right-hander will hit the open market looking for a new opportunity in 2026.