Four Detroit Tigers Prospects That Could be Dealt at MLB Trade Deadline
The Detroit Tigers have been a massive success story this season, riding the high from their surprise run last year and topping it by becoming one of the best teams in baseball.
With their World Series window currently only open as long as they have Tarik Skubal, now seems like the time to go all-in.
There haven't been many holes on the team so far, but the Tigers have the ammunition to get anyone that they want.
Here are some top prospects that might become trade chips ahead of next month's deadline:
INF Hao-Yu Lee
Lee has the potential to be a valuable piece in the middle of an infield, but he doesn't serve to push the team over the edge this season.
The 22-year-old has the potential to be a 20/20 type of player as he hit 12 home runs and stole 16 bags in 87 games last year at Double-A.
He hasn't had the same hot start at Triple-A, but looks like he could maybe start contributing in MLB soon. That path is much harder in Detroit, however.
RHP Troy Melton
Melton has bounced back well after his disappointing 2024 campaign, and should be building his value back up.
The 2022 fourth-round pick has a 3.94 ERA with 59 strikeouts to just 13 walks in 48 innings of work.
He has a tricky delivery and the potential to grow his stuff to be even better than it already is. He could either become the next pitching development success or be moved for someone that could contribute at the deadline.
C/1B Thayron Liranzo
It feels like either one of Liranzo or Josue Briceno will get moved this year as there is really only room for one of them with the Tigers current MLB roster makeup.
Briceno is been a little bit better, so that's the guy that Detroit should try harder to keep right now.
Still, Liranzo should still carry plenty of value as a switch-hitting catcher. He hasn't had the best year with a .197/.330/.381 slash line, but he has hit seven home runs.
RHP RJ Petit
The time is coming to either get Petit called up, or flip him as a prospect. The 25-year-old was a college player taken in the 2021 MLB draft and is still sitting at Double-A.
He has performed well this year with a 2.40 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 30 innings of work and a 0.967 WHIP.
The 6-foot-8 hurler is reaching a boiling point in his development with the Tigers.
