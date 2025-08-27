Tigers Draw Road Trip to Open Next Season, Will Host Cardinals in Home Opener
The Detroit Tigers will open the 2026 MLB regular season with a six-game road trip to the west coast before opening the home portion of the schedule on April 3.
MLB released the entire regular season schedule on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse of the 81 home and road games the Tigers will face next season. Detroit fans are hoping that the Tigers’ home opener on April 3 will include raising the franchise’s first World Series banner since 1984.
Detroit will face its usual American League Central opponents, along with two series each against the rest of the American League’s 10 teams. In addition, the Tigers will face all 15 National League teams in three-game series, half of which will be at Comerica Park. That includes their six games with their interleague rival, the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Here is a look at the schedule highlights. Times and television designations will be announced later. The schedule for the Tigers starts on March 26 and ends on Sept. 27.
Opening Day, Season Finale
The Tigers will open the season on the road on Thursday, March 26 at San Diego. It’s likely Detroit will pick up an exhibition game or two on their way to the west coast since spring training will probably wrap up on March 22 in Lakeland, Fla. The Tigers and Padres will play three straight games and then they’ll get a rare Sunday day off to head to Arizona for a three-games series that starts on Monday, March 30.
The home opener will be on Friday, April 3, against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Tigers will host them for a three-game series, followed by a road trip to Minnesota. Detroit will wrap up the season at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates from Sept. 25-27.
Longest Homestand
The Tigers will host a 10-day, 10-game homestand from June 19-28. The set starts with a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox, followed by another three-game series with the New York Yankees. Then, from June 25-28, the Tigers will host the Houston Astros for four games. It’s the only double-digit game homestand of the season.
Longest Road Trip
The Tigers have one nine-game road trip that starts on July 31 and ends on Aug. 9, with all three series on the west coast. The trip starts with three games against the Athletics from July 31-Aug. 2. After an off day for travel, the Tigers will be at the Seattle Mariners from Aug. 4-6, followed by a three-game series at the San Francisco Giants from Aug. 7-9. The next day, Aug. 10, is an off day before the Tigers begin a six-game homestand.
Division Games
Detroit will have seven division games in April, with four against Minnesota and three against Kansas City. The Tigers have 10 divisional games in May, including three against Kansas City, four against Cleveland and three against the Chicago White Sox. In June, Detroit faces nine division games, including three each against Minnesota, Cleveland and the White Sox.
The Tigers have just three games in division in July, all against the Royals. In August, Detroit has 10 division games, with three against Cleveland, three against the White Sox, three against Kansas City and one against Minnesota. In September, the Tigers wrap up division action with five games against Minnesota, three against Cleveland and four against the White Sox.
Holidays
The Tigers will be at Kansas City for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10. Detroit will off for Memorial Day on Monday, May 25. The Tigers will be home for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21, against the Chicago White Sox. Detroit will be at the Texas Rangers for the Fourth of July. On Labor Day, Sept. 7, the Tigers will host the Twins.