Tigers' Rotation Has Massive Issue Looming With Key Pitcher Struggling
The Detroit Tigers are in the middle of a soft part of their schedule, and they are taking advantage of it. Despite a charge from the Cleveland Guardians, the Tigers have held on.
Due to the team's success this season, Detroit feels like they will be a lock to make the postseason. This would mark the second straight year in which the Tigers made the playoffs, and the team should be proud of that potential achievement when it happens.
However, expectations are going to be far different from what they were in the 2024 campaign. Detroit felt like a team that was just lucky to be there last season, but they came within one win of making the American League Division Series.
This year, the expectations are going to be at the very least make it to the ALCS after the success of the campaign prior. Even though the team is arguably better this season, they have some noticeable flaws that might hold them back in October.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about what the Tigers' rotation would look like in a potential playoff series. Shockingly, he considered Jack Flaherty to be the number two pitcher for the team.
While Detroit is fortunate to have Tarik Skubal in their rotation come the playoffs, they have a lot of question marks after the talented southpaw. Injuries have played a factor in some of the uncertainty, and the team did not address the matter at the trade deadline.
Should Flaherty Been Seen as a Lock to Start in Playoffs?
Over the winter, arguably the most significant signing for the team was the reunion with starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. The right-hander was good for the Tigers in 2024 before they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, as a free agent once again, Detroit was able to sign him for the second straight year.
The hope was that Flaherty would once again be the number two starter for the team behind Skubal and help fill what was a glaring need for the franchise in the 2024 playoffs. Unfortunately, the right-hander has not pitched well for Detroit this campaign, and it has become an issue.
Flaherty has totaled a 6-12 record and 4.76 ERA so far this season, and there hasn't been any sign that things are going to be turning around. As the Tigers hope to have a successful run in October, the 29-year-old being the number two starter for the team is a massive concern.