Tigers Baseball Report

Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Shares Significant MLB Record with Clayton Kershaw

The Detroit Tigers ace had a chance to make Major League Baseball history on Thursday.

Maria Aldrich

Jul 26, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts after he gets a strike out to end the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Detroit Tigers are currently first in the American League Central, but it hasn't been smooth sailing in the second half of the season. However, things are looking up for the Tigers as they recently won a series against the Chicago White Sox.

Entering its four-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, Detroit had a lot riding on the outcome. The Cleveland Guardians are in second place in the AL Central standings and with Detroit's recent struggles, they have made up some ground.

This Tigers-Twins series is an opportunity for Detroit to maintain their lead and take home another series victory. One way to do that is to utilize ace Tarik Skubal, who has continuously displayed next-level talent.

Beyond maintaining their comfortable spot in first place, the Tigers' ace had plenty on the line individually on Thursday night. There was potential to break a Major League record that he currently shared with one of the game's active legends.

Skubal on Track To Break MLB Record

As reported by Tigers PR on X, Tarik Skubal entered the game tied with Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw as the only pitchers in MLB history to nail down three consecutive road starts with 10 or more strikeouts and zero walks.

Skubal had a chance to change that on Thursday night against the Twins. The 28-year-old reigning AL Cy Young winner was out to make it four games in a row, a feat that would be unmatched in MLB history.

Unfortunately, he fell short of the mark. While gave the Tigers a quality start, pitching seven innings, he allowed six hits and three earned runs. But the marks he needed to hit to extend his streak proved elusive. He struck out three and walked two and was relieved in the eighth inning.

Skubal has emerged as one of the game's most gifted pitcher after his breakthrough 2024 season. Along with securing his first Cy Young, a monumental milestone in his athletic career, he also claimed the pitching triple crown in the AL, leading the league in wins, ERA and strikeouts.

His season hasn't been perfect, but there isn't a single baseball player who has had a perfect campaign.

After Thursday's game, the Tigers will get back to business to play the final three games of their series with the Twins. After that, the Tigers return home to host the Houston Astros on Monday.

