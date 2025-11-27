Acquiring Free Agent Ryan Helsley Could Be a Win-Win for Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are among several franchises across the nation that could be potential landing spots for free agent reliever Ryan Helsley. Having spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, being fresh on the market is a new endeavor for the 31-year-old.

With the Tigers on the hunt for pitching depth, it makes sense that they could be interested in Helsley. However, they aren't the only ones who stand as possible suitors; he has become an in-demand player in free agency this offseason.

But Detroit would be looking to convert the reliever to a starter, making this an intriguing situation. Throughout his 2025 campaign, he owned a 4.50 ERA across 56.0 innings pitched through 48 games, recording 63 strikeouts along the way. Certainly a regression from previous seasons, but the Tigers seem to have an eye for his potential.

Little to Lose, Much to Gain

Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report acknowledges that even if Helsley is unable to produce promising results as a starter, the Tigers could still benefit from having him on board, as he has proven himself to be a reliable reliever — an area in which Detroit also needs a boost. They have been anything but silent about their need for pitching depth. This is where Helsley comes in.

The right-hander is no stranger to starting, but he hasn't done so since 2019, when he was playing for Triple-A Memphis. It wouldn't be far-fetched to believe that he could return to that role with minor hiccups; having him return to the relief position wouldn't be the worst thing for the franchise to switch him back to.

Miller describes him as a "great buy-low" player, and that statement couldn't be any truer. The risks are minuscule compared to the rewards that would likely come, whether he's a starter or reliever. His level of experience alone is enough to offer the franchise some confidence.

Considering his proven ability to succeed on both ends, again, despite his regression this year, the Tigers would have little to lose by making a splash on Helsley; the payoff could be well worth it.

Of course, eyebrows were immediately raised when it was announced that he could be entering his 2026 campaign as a starter, and while nothing is set in stone quite yet, Detroit's upcoming season is going to be interesting if they decide to move forward with him.

