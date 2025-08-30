Tigers Should Be Concerned About Top Hitters Struggling in Second Half
The Detroit Tigers are coming off being swept by the Athletics, and when looking at how the team has performed during the second half of the season, there might be reason to be concerned.
In the first half of the year, the Tigers were the team to beat in the American League. They got off to a fantastic start, and the team has had a comfortable lead in the AL Central throughout the campaign.
However, they have shown some signs of weakness in the second half. At the trade deadline, most of their attention went to trying to improve their pitching staff. The team was able to acquire Charlie Morton, Chris Paddack, and Kyle Finnegan. So far, those moves have worked out.
While the rotation and the bullpen have seen some improvements, the team didn't do much to improve the lineup, and that is becoming a concern. In the first half, they were one of the best offenses in the league.
This came as a bit of a shock, but players who they weren't expecting to contribute at all really improved, and the team was off and running. However, in the second half, this unit has seen some serious regression.
Who Has Regressed?
When looking at the lineup for the Tigers, multiple players have taken a step in the wrong direction in the second half, but some of them are more notable than others.
One of the key players who hasn’t done as well is their top hitter, Riley Greene. The young star in the second half of the year has slashed .216/.284/.433 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. While the power has still been there for Greene, he isn't doing much else well at the plate with an on-base percentage under .300.
Another key player who has really struggled is Gleyber Torres. The slugger was one of the top signings for the team this winter, and it was shaping up to be a great campaign. However, he has seen a significant drop in his production as well since the All-Star break. Torres has slashed .209/.305/.343 with five home runs and 16 RBI.
With multiple key players like Torres and Greene struggling, the offense has taken a step in the wrong direction heading down the stretch. Hopefully, these two especially can snap out of the funk soon. If not, the Tigers are going to have a hard time in October.