Tigers Receive One Positive, One Worrying Prediction for 2026

As the new year continues to get rung in, the Detroit Tigers are in a nice spot heading into the 2026 campaign. After getting eliminated in the ALDS after going five games for the second year in a row, the Tigers are looking for an explosive season offensively to get them over the hump.

Bold predictions have been made about the Tigers thus far into the offseason, such as them finally winning the AL Central division for the first time since 2014. However, in a new, bold set of individual player predictions, Tigers fans have reason for optimism and potentially slight concern.

Riley Greene Predicted for 50 HRs

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

ESPN rang in the new year by giving Tigers' young slugger Riley Greene some major praise. Following a second consecutive All-Star game nod, as well as winning his first career Silver Slugger Award, Greene's power might just now be unlocked, as he's predicted to smash 50 or more home runs this season.

"Greene hit 36 home runs last season and (James) Wood belted 32 even though they both finished in the bottom five in K%. While neither is ever going to lead the league in batting average, they are both still young and if either can shave their strikeout rate from the low 30% range into the Kyle Schwarber or Cal Raleigh range (26-27%), 50 home runs can become a distinct possibility," ESPN wrote.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, Greene's strikeout percentage raised significant concerns for the Tigers' lineup, particularly during crucial moments. There were times when the All-Star had to walk back to the bench after disappointing at-bats.

Despite this, it’s clear that Greene is one of the team's top hitters, and it's encouraging to see that his potential is regarded so highly.

Tarik Skubal Traded to Dodgers

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Regardless of Detroit being in a World Series contention window, several predictions continue to see Tigers ace Tarik Skubal on the move at some point this season. According to ESPN, Skubal will be headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he'll spend the first half of the season in Detroit.

"If the Tigers fall out of the race, L.A. simply makes too much sense as a landing spot for Skubal -- that is assuming he's not traded in the coming weeks," ESPN wrote.

This seems to be the route the Tigers' front office is taking when it comes to Skubal; however, if the franchise does stay competitive come July, the Skubal trade or non-trade decision could come back to bite them in the end, depending on what 2027 holds for the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

