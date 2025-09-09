Tigers Should Have This One Goal As Their Priority Down Final Stretch of the Season
The Detroit Tigers have been stuck in a bit of a lull following the hot streak they went on in the middle of August.
From August 10 to 23, the team won 11 out of 13 games. Reeling before the All-Star break and right after it, the dominant stretch was much-needed. It helped the Tigers stabilize their lead in the American League Central, putting some room between them and the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians.
Alas, since that point, the team has been mired in another underwhelming stretch of play. From Aug. 24 to Sept. 8, the team has gone 4-9. Luckily, it hasn’t impacted their place in the divisional standings at all. Detroit still holds an 8.5-game lead, which is the largest in baseball entering play on Sept. 9.
Tigers Should Be Motivated To Earn No. 1 Seed
In cruise control when it comes to the AL Central, it is easy to understand why there may not be as much urgency from the club in recent weeks. But they need to pick things back up, and soon, because there is still plenty for them to be playing for. Their No. 1 seed in the AL is still up for grabs, which should be plenty of motivation down the stretch.
If the season were to end today, the first-place team in the AL would be the Toronto Blue Jays. They would not only get a bye into the ALDS, but hold home-field advantage throughout the postseason. That would be a huge incentive for the Tigers, who have dominated at Comerica Park this year with a 46-29 record.
For a squad that has essentially been a .500 team for about two months, it is imperative to take advantage of every edge they can create. There would be a lot of benefits to snagging the No. 1 seed beyond having home-field advantage. Having the opportunity to set the pitching staff and get some more rest is another incentive.
Tigers Schedule Is Daunting Down Stretch
Unfortunately for Detroit, their schedule does them no favors down the stretch. Three games will be played against the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox with six against the Guardians. With their current form, making it through that gauntlet and moving up the standings is going to be a challenge.
Alas, that could be the exact kind of wake-up call the Tigers need. Facing off against opponents with playoff-like intensity prior to the postseason is an ideal way to round into form. At the very least, it will get the squad refocused and back on track for what they are hoping is a deep October run.