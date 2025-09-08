Tigers Lose to White Sox but Shave Magic Number to Win AL Central
The Detroit Tigers didn’t pick the best time to have trouble with one of the worst team in baseball, but the Chicago White Sox were a problem all weekend.
The Tigers (82-62) fell to the White Sox (55-89), 6-4, in the series finale on Sunday at Comerica Park. It allowed Chicago to win the series, 2-1. Detroit’s offense was not sharp. The Tigers had four runs and just two RBI, as two of the runs that scored were unearned. Wenceel Perez was the only Detroit player with two hits. He drove in a run, along with Zach McKinstry.
Tigers starter Charlie Morton had another short outing. He only threw three innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs. He also struck out two and walked three. Detroit’s bullpen surrendered three runs in the final three innings to lose the game. Detroit gets a day off to contemplate what’s next — and to thank their closest AL Central competition for a little help.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number
Entering Sunday’s action, the Tigers’ magic number to win the AL Central was 12. The magic number drops every time the Tigers win and the division’s second-place team, the Kansas City Royals, lose. Well, the Royals helped the Tigers out on Sunday, falling to the Minnesota Twins, 5-1. That cut the Tigers’ magic number to 11.
The race for the top seed in the AL also tightened. The Toronto Blue Jays (82-61) lost to the New York Yankees on Sunday, but remain percentage points ahead of the Tigers for the No. 1 seed. The No. 1 seed gives that team home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs. The No. 2 seed will receive a bye through the wild card round and hosts a divisional series.
Detroit’s last division title was in 2014, and it was the last of a four-season run in which they dominated the division. In that span they went to the World Series in 2012 and reached the ALCS on two other occasions. The Tigers have not won a World Series title since their legendary 1984 team. Detroit went to the playoffs last year as a wild card team and reached the divisional round, where it lost to the Guardians.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL Central Title: 11
Detroit Tigers Games Remaining: 18
Detroit Tigers Remaining Schedule: Sept. 9-11, at New York Yankees; Sept. 12-14, at Miami; Sept. 16-18, vs. Cleveland; Sept. 19-21, vs. Atlanta; Sept. 23-25 at Cleveland; Sept. 26-28, at Boston.
AL Central Race (after Sept. 7)
Detroit Tigers: 82-62 (lead division)
Kansas City Royals: 73-70 (8.5 games back)
Cleveland Guardians: 72-70 (9.0 games back)
Kansas City Royals Remaining Schedule (19 games): Sept. 8-11, at Cleveland; Sept. 12-14, at Philadelphia; Sept. 16-18, vs. Seattle; Sept. 19-21, vs. Toronto; Sept. 23-25, at Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 26-28, at Athletics.
Cleveland Guardians Remaining Schedule (20 games): Sept. 8-11, vs. Kansas City; Sept. 12-14, vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 16-18, at Detroit; Sept. 19-21, vs. Minnesota (four games in three days); Sept. 23-25, vs. Detroit; Sept. 26-28, vs. Texas.