Tigers Should Pursue Intriguing Japanese Free Agent Not Named Murakami
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason desperate to improve after falling in Game 5 of the ALDS for the last two consecutive years.
This offseason in particular feels critical after not only coming up short in the ALCS, but surrendering a historically large division lead to the Cleveland Guardians which was as wide as a 15.5 game gap over the summer before Detroit faltered down the stretch.
One of the reasons the Tigers were not able to keep up their pace from the first half was the fact that the offense simply fell off after numerous players had the best stretches of their career to start the season.
As such, the focus from president of baseball operations Scott Harris this offseason should be on improving the offense.
An option who emerged -- especially at third base which was a particular hole -- is Japanese sensation Munetaka Murakami, who is expected to get a huge nine-figure contract as an international free agent.
Another name from Japan surfaced on Wednesday, who could cost much less and even be a better fit.
Tigers Need to Pursue Kazuma Okamoto This Winter
According to a report from Yahoo Sports Japan following a press conference, the Yomiuri Giants are set to post Okamoto this winter after a very impressive lengthy career in the NPB. While Murakami has understandably gotten a ton of the attention -- and in turn will receive a much bigger contract -- due to his age, Okamoto's numbers are actually right on par.
The six-time NPB All-Star with two Gold Glove equivalents and three home run titles actually might be a much better fit for a team like Detroit than Murakami. Okamoto's age, production, and type of player may be more enticing for them rather than ther issues that Murakami has.
Tigers Are Better Fit for Okamoto than Murakami
This really comes down to whether or not Detroit feels comfortable in the ability Okamoto -- a star defensive first baseman -- to play third base. He has played more than half of his professional games at the hot corner and though his glove is higher regarded at first, third is obviously the need for the Tigers.
Okamoto slashed .322/.411/.581 with 15 home runs and 51 RBI through 77 games in an injury shortened 2025 season. Consistently, he has posted an excellent slash line with great power, but three key factors make him a better fit for Detroit.
For one, the fact that he's 29 years old is going to make him much more affordable than the younger Murakami. Secondly, he's a right-handed bat rather than left like Murakami and would better balance out the lineup.
The most significant reason though is his swing and miss, striking out at a much lower rate than his younger counterpart. With just 36 K's this season and 97 over 143 games in 2024, the bat is much more disciplined for Okamoto than Murakami.
If the Tigers want a power hitting third baseman who injects power into the lineup and does not strike out -- something Harris has spoken about wanting to cut down on -- then they should absolutely make a real play for Okamoto.