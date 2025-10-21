Could Tigers Be Legitimate Threat for Japanese Sensation in Free Agency?
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason coming off a year that showed they still have a long way to go in order to make it deeper into the postseason than they have these past two years.
While looming decisions like whether or not to trade Tarik Skubal is going to dominate the headlines this winter, it's far from the only choice president of baseball operations Scott Harris is going to have in front of him.
After missing out on Alex Bregman last offseason, only for third base to predictably be a massive issue in the lineup, the Tigers will be linked to third basemen in free agency once again. While Bregman is going to be available once more and déjà vu will come along with those rumors, perhaps there's another name out there for Detroit to pursue.
If they want to make a real splash in this free agency, Japanese sensation Munetaka Murakami -- who plays both first and third base -- is expected to be posted this offseason and will become one of the most sought after players available.
Will Tigers Pursue Munetaka Murakami This Winter?
Unlike the situation last year with right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki, Murakami has reached the age where teams are not limited to offer deals solely from their international bonus pool. The 25-year-old is eligible to sign with the highest bidder once he's officially posted by the Yakult Swallows, meaning he is all but guaranteed to receive a nine-figure contract.
Detroit being involved here would mean they'd have to go to a place they may not be all that comfortable going, but given their very serious offers to Bregman last year, they seem to be willing to offer a huge deal to the right player.
The question will become whether or not Murakami actually is the player who can put this team over the top?
Is Murakami a Strong Fit for the Tigers?
It's hard to say any team wouldn't love to add a player like Murakami, who just slashed .286/.392/.659 with 24 home runs and 52 RBI in 69 games this season. Back in 2022, the young slugger slashed .318/.458/.710 in the Japan Central League with 56 home runs and 134 RBI over 141 games played. While he has not yet reached those figures again, Murakami has been outstanding. And his power is going to translate to the MLB game.
Whether or not he's a fit for Detroit, however, is another question. As left-handed bat while the Tigers would prefer a righty to better balance the lineup, Murakami also strikes out at a high rate with 71 K's in 69 games in 2025, and 180 in 143 games in 2024. That is a bit of a concern for a team that has said clearly they are trying to cut down on them, but Murakami is talented enough that an exception could be made.
If Detroit is determined to sign a big-time third baseman this winter, they should absolutely consider someone like Murakami.