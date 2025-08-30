Tigers Should Pursue Recently Released World Series Hero to Bolster Rotation
As the Detroit Tigers get set for the final month of the season, an intriguing option was recently let go by another contender.
It has been a little bit of a tough stretch of late, once again for the Tigers. Being swept by the Athletics certainly wasn't something that was to be expected, but this has been a Detroit team that has shown some vulnerabilities in the second half.
While the lineup has notably taken a step back in the second half with a couple of key members struggling, the starting rotation has also had their fair share of issues. This is a unit that has had to deal with some bad injuries to Jackson Jobe and Reese Olson, who were both expected to be significant parts of the team's plan in 2025.
Furthermore, they also haven't gotten nearly the production that they were expecting from Jack Flaherty this year. Also, Casey Mize has really struggled of late. With pitchers out and other members struggling, it’s easy to understand why they took a couple of chances at the trade deadline with Charlie Morton and Chris Paddack.
Both have performed well for the team, and as of now, both might be considered playoff starters. Recently, another veteran pitcher who hasn't pitched great in 2025 was let go by his team, as the Boston Red Sox decided to part ways with Walker Buehler.
Should the Tigers Pursue Buehler?
The right-hander was once considered to be one of the best in the game before injuries derailed his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, he was able to get healthy enough and help them win the World Series with some solid performances.
Even though he will be remembered for pitching well in the playoffs for the Dodgers last season, his overall numbers were great for them, and that continued with the Red Sox. As Boston tries to make a push toward the playoffs, they elected to go with some of their young arms and simply let Buehler go.
While the right-hander might not be an NL Cy Young caliber pitcher anymore, he does present any team that might pursue him with some high upside and playoff experience. For the Tigers, they could use both in their rotation right now.
Overall, if Detroit is going to make a run in the AL, they are going to need their rotation to be better. While that could happen internally, adding a pitcher like Buehler would at least give them another option to consider and a player who helped a team win the World Series in 2024.