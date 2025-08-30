Tigers Baseball Report

Tigers Should Pursue Recently Released World Series Hero to Bolster Rotation

Should the Detroit Tigers sign a recently released starting pitcher?

Nick Ziegler

Mar 7, 2021; Lakeland, Florida, USA; A general view of the Detroit Tigers script logo on the building at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium during the spring training game between the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays.
Mar 7, 2021; Lakeland, Florida, USA; A general view of the Detroit Tigers script logo on the building at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium during the spring training game between the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Detroit Tigers get set for the final month of the season, an intriguing option was recently let go by another contender. 

It has been a little bit of a tough stretch of late, once again for the Tigers. Being swept by the Athletics certainly wasn't something that was to be expected, but this has been a Detroit team that has shown some vulnerabilities in the second half. 

While the lineup has notably taken a step back in the second half with a couple of key members struggling, the starting rotation has also had their fair share of issues. This is a unit that has had to deal with some bad injuries to Jackson Jobe and Reese Olson, who were both expected to be significant parts of the team's plan in 2025. 

Furthermore, they also haven't gotten nearly the production that they were expecting from Jack Flaherty this year. Also, Casey Mize has really struggled of late. With pitchers out and other members struggling, it’s easy to understand why they took a couple of chances at the trade deadline with Charlie Morton and Chris Paddack. 

Both have performed well for the team, and as of now, both might be considered playoff starters. Recently, another veteran pitcher who hasn't pitched great in 2025 was let go by his team, as the Boston Red Sox decided to part ways with Walker Buehler. 

Should the Tigers Pursue Buehler?

Former Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler
Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The right-hander was once considered to be one of the best in the game before injuries derailed his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, he was able to get healthy enough and help them win the World Series with some solid performances. 

Even though he will be remembered for pitching well in the playoffs for the Dodgers last season, his overall numbers were great for them, and that continued with the Red Sox. As Boston tries to make a push toward the playoffs, they elected to go with some of their young arms and simply let Buehler go. 

While the right-hander might not be an NL Cy Young caliber pitcher anymore, he does present any team that might pursue him with some high upside and playoff experience. For the Tigers, they could use both in their rotation right now. 

Overall, if Detroit is going to make a run in the AL, they are going to need their rotation to be better. While that could happen internally, adding a pitcher like Buehler would at least give them another option to consider and a player who helped a team win the World Series in 2024. 

Read More Tigers News:

feed

Published
Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

Home/News