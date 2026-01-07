AJ Hinch Defends Tigers’ Current Third Base Option Amid Free Agency Buzz

The Detroit Tigers must be having Deja vu this offseason, or at least their fans are.

Last offseason, following their first playoff appearance since 2014, the Tigers looked to add a big bat to the lineup. It just so happened they needed help at third base as well. So naturally, the best third base option the Tigers could have gotten was then free agent Alex Bregman.

Bregman eventually signed with the Boston Red Sox, going on to complete the 2025 season with a .273 batting average, hitting 18 home runs, 62 RBIs and a WAR of 3.5. His Red Sox stint was short-lived, opting to elect free agency again.

This brings us to the present. The Tigers were just one win away from advancing to the ALCS, but ultimately lost to the Seattle Mariners. Although the same outcome occurred in 2024, Bregman's decision not to sign with Detroit wasn't the team's downfall. However, having a player with playoff experience and a strong bat during crucial moments could have been beneficial.

With Bregman available again this offseason, fans and analysts alike began to believe that the Tigers would swoop back in. That hasn't been the case. Lukewarm reports came out as Detroit's level of pursuit, and following these comments from manager AJ Hinch, it could stay that way.

AJ Hinch Has Faith in Current 3B Option

As reported by the Detroit Free Press' Evan Petzold, Hinch joined 97.1 the Ticket to discuss his thoughts on the third base position.

"I get asked about third base all the time. I'm like, 'Our guy (Zach McKinstry) made the All-Star team.' Our players don't get enough credit when you always look over the other side and start wondering if you should go out and get other guys," Hinch said.

McKinstry is coming off the best season of his career, where he hit 12 home runs, drove in 49, scored 69 times, and had a .259 batting average. He even notched an All-Star nod for the first time in his career, as well as winning the Silver Slugger Award for utility players in the American League.

Up until last season, however, McKinstry had never played like an All-Star. His first half of the season was electric, but seeing his slash line following the All-Star break, the Tigers limped to the finish line after being the best team in baseball for several months.

McKinstry before the All-Star break: eight home runs, 31 RBIs, .285 batting average, .364 OBP, .472 SLG, and .836 OPS.

McKinstry after the All-Star break: four home runs, 18 RBIs, .213 batting average, .278 OBP, .378 SLG, and a .656 OPS.

With Bregman still available, it's likely the Tigers will keep interest, but it seems to be growing unlikely that they'll reach an agreement, similar to last season. At least that's where all the signals are pointing.

And if that's the case, the Tigers seem to be banking on the fact McKinstry will return to his first-half self, as well as getting other players reps at third base for depth, such as Colt Keith or Matt Vierling.

