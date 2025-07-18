Tigers Sign First-Round Pick Jordan Yost to Under-Slot Signing Bonus
The Detroit Tigers reportedly have a deal done with their first-round pick, prep shortstop Jordan Yost.
Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reported the deal. It comes at a discount under the slot value for his selection.
Yost signed a deal worth $3.25 million, less than the expected slot value for the No. 24 overall selection, which was $3.726 million. Detroit can take the savings and apply it to other selections.
The Sickles High School star, out of Florida, was committed to play college baseball at the University of Florida.
Yost is the second draft pick to sign with the Tigers. The team recently reached a deal with their 10th round pick, UCF catcher Edian Espinal, who was signed to a $185,000 bonus.
Detroit will need the extra money, as it has two more players due slot bonuses of more than $1 million, in part because the Tigers had a competitive balance pick between the first and second round.
With the CB pick, at No. 34 overall, the Tigers took another prep star, catcher Michael Oliveto from Hauppauge High School in New York. His pick comes with a slot value of $2.83 million. Oliveto is also committed to Florida and his older brother plays for the Gators.
In the second round, the Tigers selected Oklahoma pitcher Malachi Witherspoon at No. 62 overall. His pick has a slot value of $1.45 million. Witherspoon is a junior in college so he could choose to return to the Sooners.
Yost was the fourth prep player the Tigers have selected in the first round in the last five years. In 2024 it was Harvard-Westlake (Los Angeles, Calif.) shortstop Bryce Rainer. In 2023 it was Franklin (Ind.) Community High School outfielder Max Clark. In 2021 it was Heritage Hall School (Oklahoma City, Okla.) pitcher Jackson Jobe.
