Tigers Skipper Has Nonchalant Thoughts on Team's Losing Streak
The Detroit Tigers have been so good all season that it's surprising to see them struggle.
Outside of their opening series sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers, there has been only one other instance where they were swept, an impressive feat for a team that many analysts had their reservations about coming into the year.
The Tigers are now looking to avoid their longest losing streak of the season.
They have yet to drop four games in a row, and with a soft part of their schedule coming up after they finish against the Tampa Bay Rays, getting momentum back for that stretch is what Detroit will aim to do on Sunday.
However, despite the ugly performances the team has had the past three days -- getting outscored 30-15 -- manager A.J. Hinch isn't worried.
"We have a good team. We'll be fine," he said, per MLB.com.
That nonchalant thinking could be exactly what this young Tigers team needs, with the goal of Hinch all year long being to not let them get too high or too low no matter what the results have been.
So far, the results have brought plenty of highs, and this blip on the radar is a low they haven't experienced in a month.
Despite this stretch, Detroit still owns the best record in baseball.
They are four games clear of the New York Yankees in the American League after that team has run into some struggles of their own.
What Hinch said is factual.
The Tigers are a good team, and they've proven that for the better part of the season and seem poised to continue that for the remainder of the campaign.
